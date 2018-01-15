#NAIAS: Detroit Shuns The Spotlight On EVs And Autonomous Vehicles For Vehicles That ACTUALLY Sell

Autonomous vehicles, or AVs as we're supposed to start calling them, are displayed prominently at several automakers' stands at the Detroit auto show.

EVs? Not so much.

Electric vehicles have designated floor space at a few stands: BMW's i vehicles had their own space. So did Mercedes-Benz EVs.

But at the Ford stand, you have to search to find an EV. Chevrolet's Volt and Bolt, stars of past shows, are squeezed unceremoniously between the commercial truck section of the Chevy stand and the rest of the lineup.



TheSteve

Vehicle sales work in cycles. In the 1970s during the "Energy Crisis," American buyers flocked in droves to smaller, more fuel efficient cars, while the US Big Three cried unfair advantage, tariffs, etc. This has happened a number of times.

Today, gas pump prices are moderate, but climbing. Many foreign automakers are forced to meet aggressive fuel economy targets (already well ahead of the US), while the US Administration is rolling them back[1]. Foreign countries are making massive progress towards EVs (in Norway, 1 in 2 new vehicles sold are EVs) while the US Big Three are dabbling, instead focusing on large, gas-guzzling vehicles (AKA "what sells").

Chrysler bankruptcies: 2
GM bankruptcies: 1
Ford bankruptcies: (just barely missed)

Carry on, gentlemen. As you were.

____
[1] We don't get the really highly fuel-efficient models they have in Europe, presumably because foreign automakers believe North Americans don't care for smaller fuel-efficient vehicles.

