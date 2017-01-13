NAIAS: Does The 2018 Lexus LS Have The Chutzpah To Shake Up The Mercedes S-Class And BMW 7-Series?

Agent00R submitted on 1/13/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:32:52 AM
When Lexus stormed onto the scene in the late 1980s, it was an unbelievable performance.
Luxury automakers were caught off guard by the Toyota-fueled premium player. Frankly, no one knew what to make of this fascinating challenger. Buyers gravitated to the brand though due to its focus on customer satisfaction, the customer experience and solid vehicles. Detroit Auto Show**Read MORE about the 2018 Lexus LS via the press release published here.The LS was a giant slayer. But you'd hardly know that today if you were to compared the current-gen LS versus the likes of its competition. Though it was warmed over a couple years back, it's not on the same playing field as the likes of the BMW 7-Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. For the 2018 model year; however, Lexus is back and it's taking dead aim on its foes. The LS has been completely and utterly revamped and it's going to the mattresses. We got our first look at it during the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.Given our images and what we know about the vehicle though, we're a wee bit curious: Do YOU think that the 2018 LS has what it takes to strike some fear into the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7-Series?The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.Detroit Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
Lexus is no longer in the running for a top-tier luxury brand. The numbers say Mercedes is king, followed closely by BMW, with Audi trailing in third. Lexus's numbers are way off in the distance.With this perspective, we see History: Lex has not competed against Mercedes or BMW (if they had, they lost sorely). With the look of this new car, it appears they have chosen again not to compete.And that might not be a bad thing. As long as they sell enough units to the Lexus Loyal to be worth their while, then everyone - Lexus and their customers - is a happy camper.— TheSteve (View Profile)
Posted on 1/13/2017 1:19:25 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
