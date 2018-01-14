NAIAS: FIRST Snaps Of The NEW Ford Edge ST's Reveal From The Motor City!

Agent00R submitted on 1/14/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:21:24 PM
One sport-utility vehicle that sort of seemingly lost its way was the Ford Edge.
I don't know what happened to it but it went from appealing to a snoozer. It seems some folks at Ford took note. That's because the 2018 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS) is where all-new life was breathed into the nameplate.Detroit Auto Show Photo GalleryREAD the Ford Edge ST's press release HERE!Called the Edge ST, this is the performance variant of the Edge model. That means it will benefit from an EcoBoost motor good for 335 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque. Paired with this engine will be an eight-speed autobox. Buyers will have the choice to select an optional big brake package, but will benefit from a sportier-tuned suspension and an array of other technology features. To me it seems a bit late to breathe some life into the Edge but with performance SUVs being so hot right now, the Blue Oval might as well go for it!See the FULL collection of photos, below!The 2018 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. Detroit Auto Show Photo Gallery
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
I had a rental Fusion Hybrid for a week and the flanking speedometer displays were a hodgepodge of graphics and info. This cluster is the same design, hopefully they figured out what to put on them. The Fusion climate controls were also mess, this layout looks equally bad. They should just stick to a classic layout.— MrEE (View Profile)
I have to agree. Another foible of the Fusion is that they gave it keyless start, but they did not do the one-touch lock feature on the door.— MDarringer (View Profile)
So basically renaming the sport to ST...— Lantz (View Profile)
