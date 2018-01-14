NAIAS: Get A Look At Automotive History In The Flesh With The Bullitt, NEW and OLD, Together In Detroit

Agent00R submitted on 1/14/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:00:08 PM
It's not every day that you get to see a piece of automotive history in the flesh.
Today was one of those days. One of the most impressive car chase sequences that's ever been captured on film is the scene from Bullitt. With Steve McQueen behind the wheel, the brutal looking Ford Mustang was a menace to society. This has led to Ford building Bullitt Mustangs in the past and that time has come again in order to properly celebrate the movie's 50th anniversary. Detroit Auto Show Photo GalleryREAD about the all-new Ford Mustang Bullitt in its press release HERE!Equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 good for at least 475 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft. of torque, it will improve upon the Mustang GT with certain options standard, such as the Premium and Performance Package. In addition, it will benefit from an active exhaust, a upgraded induction system, and a Shelby GT350 intake manifold.Of course the cue ball shifter will return as well.Options will be limited to three separate choices: An upgraded electronics package, a more sporting semi-active suspension and Recaro seating that features a contrasting green stitch. Although I think it should only been available in the classic Highland Green, apparently Ford will also offer it in black as well. Expect the new Bullitt to hit showrooms this summer. The 2018 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. Detroit Auto Show Photo Gallery
It will be interesting to see how many people show up to get in line with big deposits.Personally, I'd go with the GT or the GT350.— MDarringer (View Profile)
The original Bullitt Mustang was NOT a Shelby GT 500. It may have a Shelby steering wheel on it, but a Shelby GT 500 had significant differences, starting with another set of headlights in the grill. I drove a 1967 Shelby GT 500 for a little while in 1972, and know it when I see it. The Shelby also had a 428 with dual quad carbs. Mine was a greenish color that I believe was called Lime Gold. That car could cruise down I-5 at over 100 MPH, and it just felt like a gentle Sunday drive. I think 120 was the top I saw. Remember that in 1972 the freeways had far less traffic than today, and high speed blasts were easy and generally safe. — atc98092 (View Profile)
The original Bullitt Mustang was NOT a Shelby GT 500. It may have a Shelby steering wheel on it, but a Shelby GT 500 had significant differences, starting with another set of headlights in the grill. I drove a 1967 Shelby GT 500 for a little while in 1972, and know it when I see it. The Shelby also had a 428 with dual quad carbs. Mine was a greenish color that I believe was called Lime Gold. That car could cruise down I-5 at over 100 MPH, and it just felt like a gentle Sunday drive. I think 120 was the top I saw. Remember that in 1972 the freeways had far less traffic than today, and high speed blasts were easy and generally safe.
— atc98092 (View Profile)
The GT500 steering wheel is a bit of a head scratcher.Trivia: The GT500 that Steve McQueen wanted to use was too nose heavy for the jumps. The 428 CobraJet was a massive piece of iron. The 390 had better balance. And contrary to what Richard Hammond says, there is no such thing as a Mustang GT390. There is a GT and it was available with several engine options, but GT+number Mustangs were Shelbys.We've done a number of replica Bullitts. Take a 68 Mustang. Spray it green. Drop in the 390. Put on the correct wheels and you're done.— MDarringer (View Profile)
The GT500 steering wheel is a bit of a head scratcher.Trivia: The GT500 that Steve McQueen wanted to use was too nose heavy for the jumps. The 428 CobraJet was a massive piece of iron. The 390 had better balance. And contrary to what Richard Hammond says, there is no such thing as a Mustang GT390. There is a GT and it was available with several engine options, but GT+number Mustangs were Shelbys.We've done a number of replica Bullitts. Take a 68 Mustang. Spray it green. Drop in the 390. Put on the correct wheels and you're done.
Very Cool.... I am going to give this some thought....— xjug1987a (View Profile)
Very Cool.... I am going to give this some thought....
— xjug1987a (View Profile)
You are all correct. Trying to rip through content tonight and slipped up on that one.Fixed the story above. — Agent00R (View Profile)
You are all correct. Trying to rip through content tonight and slipped up on that one.Fixed the story above.
