NAIAS: Mercedes-Benz's Entry-Level GLA-Class Gets REFRESHED To Keep It Competitive Amongst SUVs — Do You DIG It?

One of the major reasons why Mercedes-Benz has been able to put up so many sales on the tally board is due to the GLA-Class, which is the three-pointed star's entry-level sport-utility vehicle. Based off the hugely popular CLA-Class, it's a vehicle that is a no brainer for the younger demographic.



Why get a Honda or Toyota when you can slip into the German and get an instant status boost?



Refreshed and making its big-time debut at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS), the updated GLA looks very similar to the pre-refresh vehicle. According to Mercedes-Benz there's plenty of minor styling changes and, in addition, it has updated the interior a bit. That means the interior trimmings plus the gauges have been given a new little touch.



On the outside it appears that Mercedes is going with a more rugged look. Our German friends inform us that it has tweaked the aerodynamics of the GLA to make it more slippery through the air. Hopefully that brings forward results in the form of a slightly increased mpg figure.



To see it for yourself, and to better understand the ENTIRE series of changes, scope out the Mercedes-issued press release below.





Mercedes-Benz's press release follows:



The redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLA Compact SUV refreshed with expressive design and updated equipment The newly redesigned GLA is starting the 2018 model year with targeted visual accentuation in the interior and exterior design and updated equipment. This sees the look of the compact SUV gaining a significantly more powerful design. At the pinnacle of the model series is the Mercedes-AMG GLA45, with an especially sporty host of equipment being offered by the AMG Performance Studio Package. The GLA will have its world premiere on January 8, 2017 at the North American International Auto Show NAIAS in Detroit. The GLA was presented for the first time in 2013 and has since become a model of success in a segment it has shaped and redefined. The GLA is characterized by its sportily dynamic design and light-footed handling. As the first compact SUV from Mercedes-Benz, it brought a breath of fresh air to its market segment and established itself there as a major player. With seven model series (GLA, GLC, GLC Coupe, GLE, GLE Coupe, GLS and G), Mercedes-Benz boasts the broadest SUV range of all the European premium manufacturers and thus meets all the individual mobility requirements of its customers. Expressive design, technical performance An expressive design with a clear SUV character and technical performance remain the most significant reason to buy the GLA for most customers. Customers have a choice of an off-road comfort suspension (optional) which raises the body by 30 millimeters, resulting in improved off-road capability, a higher seat position and striking off-roader looks. Modified bumpers, new wheel designs and the new attractive color "Canyon Beige" characterize the 2018 model at first glance. The GLA thus visually underlines its SUV genes to an even greater extent than before. The previously-optional bi-xenon headlamps have made way for efficient LED headlamps characterized by a color temperature similar to daylight. Valuable Interior and Exterior Upgrades The attractively styled interior of the GLA with high-quality materials and excellent workmanship is enhanced by new seat covers and trim parts as well as chromed control panels. The free-standing 8-inch media display is slim and is easily legible, as are the new gauges with red needles. The controls for switches on the electric seat adjustment in the doors have been given small yet effective highlights in silver chrome - and the stowage compartment in the center console is also surrounded by a chrome frame. In addition, the air conditioning vent rings are more strongly accentuated and thus underscore the harmonious SUV touch in the interior. Exclusively available in this market segment, the 360-degree camera records the direct surroundings of the car, which are either shown as a full-image depiction or in seven different split-screen views on the media display. Among them is also a virtual top view of the car - produced from the data of four cameras: front, reversing and one camera in each of the exterior mirrors. The Interior Package, with standard sports seats, remains optionally available and is aimed at the particularly sporty customer. The Night Package offering includes 19-inch AMG wheels and black window trim, exterior mirrors, roof rails, exhaust tips and exterior accents that underscores the sporty look of the GLA. Spot on: LED light turns night into day Available optionally on the GLA250 and standard on the AMG GLA45, LED High Performance headlamps replace the currently available bi-xenon headlamps.



Alongside brilliant illumination, these headlamps are characterized by a color temperature similar to daylight and relieve the strain on the eyes when driving at night. The energy consumption is also lower: around 60 percent less than xenon and approximately 70 percent less than halogen. The low-beam headlamps work with LED projector-beam technology and the high beam with LED reflector technology. Indicators, daytime running lamps and position light are designed as multifunctional fiber-optic cables and enable an unmistakable style through higher degrees of design freedom. For added convenience, changing a bulb is no longer necessary over the entire lifetime of the car. Increased aerodynamics With the GLA model series, Mercedes-Benz further impresses where aerodynamic quality is concerned. The good flow characteristics, which contribute decisively to the low fuel consumption in everyday conditions and a pleasantly discreet noise level even at higher speeds, was achieved through a multitude of aerodynamic optimizations in the high-speed wind tunnel in Sindelfingen. These include a low A- pillar step with corresponding A-pillar geometry and aerodynamically optimized exterior mirror housings. The generously sized trim on the main floor, an additional trim in the center section of the rear axle and even an aerodynamically optimized rear silencer with a connected diffuser further improve the flow of air beneath the underbody. An elaborate roof spoiler lip, specially shaped tail lights plus discreet side rear spoilers also ensure that the air flow at the tail end is aerodynamically optimal. Safety first: autonomous braking and drowsiness warnings Vehicle safety is the top priority at Mercedes-Benz. The GLA offers "Active Brake Assist" as standard: it warns the driver if there is not sufficient distance to the vehicle in front and if required, delivers situation-appropriate braking. If the system detects that the driver is reacting too late, it initiates autonomous braking in order to prevent the collision or minimize the consequences. The GLA is also standard- equipped with "ATTENTION ASSIST," which can detect typical signs of drowsiness via the steering behavior and warn the driver. More comfort in the end The rear compartment of the GLA was also the focus of the engineers' attention, and they have integrated new features here: with the optional extra HANDS-FREE ACCESS, exclusive in this segment, the trunk can be opened and closed with a foot movement, without using one’s hands. The procedure can be completed at any time and any potential obstacles stop the process immediately. ...

Technical data at a glance: Mercedes-Benz GLA250 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC Mercedes-AMG GLA45 Engine 2.0L inline-4 turbo 2.0L inline-4 turbo Handcrafted AMG 2.0L inline-4 turbo Displacement 1,991 cc 1,991 cc 1,991 cc Output 208 hp @ 5,500 rpm 208 hp @ 5,500 rpm 375 hp @ 6,000 rpm Peak torque 258 lb-ft @ 1,250–4,000 258 lb-ft @ 1,250–4,000 350 lb-ft @ 2,250-5,000 rpm Drive system Front Wheel Drive Variable All-Wheel Drive Variable all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4MATIC with variable torque distribution Transmission 7-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission 7-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7-speed

sport transmission Acceleration 0–60 mph (sec) 7.2 7.1 4.3 Top speed (mph) 130* 130* *155 (167 with AMG Dynamic Plus Pkg.) *electronically limited The refreshed 2018 GLA will celebrate its World Premiere at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January, and will go on sale in the U.S. in summer 2017.



