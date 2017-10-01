NAIAS: Nissan Rethinks Traditional With Vison 2.0 Concept - Can You See Yourself Arriving To Your Destination Inside This Ride?

The first thing you may say about the Nissan V Motion 2. 0 Concept is the interior is cool but not practical.



Practical?



Remember this isn’t a traditional sedan so the interior needs to express a new age of driving where the driver chooses to let the car take over from time to time. So I challenge you to re-think the tradition and reach for the future. What would you change to make the V Motion 2.0 the perfect vehicle to bridge the gaps between a driver’s car and a sanctuary to get you to and from the office by itself?





