And, to me, the RAM made a helluva appearance. All new, inside and out, the RAM makes a case for itself. Check out that massive front grille and the neat little storage pockets in the pick-up bed. If you ask me though, probably the biggest improvement is its interior.Frankly, it's amazing to see how pick-up trucks have evolved into luxury machines over the past couple of years.With the RAM tightening the sales gap between it and the Silverado, General Motors should be concerned. That's because the Ford F-150 is very far ahead of both and I think it's safe to say the all-new generation Silverado and RAM will be battling for second place.So, what say you?