NAIAS: RAM Rises To The Silverado Challenge With All-New 1500 Pickup

The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 becomes the benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup.



Overall weight for the Ram 1500 has been reduced by 225 pounds. As the truck’s backbone, the frame uses advanced materials and engineering to eliminate 100 pounds while increasing stiffness and durability for 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload.



An all-new eTorque system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 and V-8 configurations.







As a segment disrupter, the new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world with technology featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L.



Active safety and security systems join the technology onslaught with adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and ready alert braking.



“The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 delivers a no-compromise approach to the full-size truck segment with strength, durability, technology and efficiency,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand. “The Ram 1500 offers truck buyers leading-edge innovation with 225 pounds of weight reduction, 12,750 pounds of towing capability, a stunning Uconnect 12-inch touchscreen display and active systems that improve fuel efficiency and assist drivers. The Ram 1500 stands out as the benchmark in a very competitive segment.”







Engineering

The new Ram 1500 uses the longest, lightest and most efficient frame in the half-ton truck segment. The chassis has reduced weight by 120 pounds – 100 pounds from the frame alone delivering a maximum payload of 2,300 pounds and maximum trailer tow capacity of 12,750 pounds. The strongest Ram 1500 frame ever produced includes the same impact countermeasures across all configurations, and is made from 98 percent high-strength steel. Exclusive front splayed frame rail technology (patent pending) creates a highly efficient energy absorbing structure for all impact modes, including front-offset with frame integration forward of front tire. Also, frame-mounted high-strength steel tire blockers are placed behind the front tires to force wheels outward in the event of impact. Additionally, side rails are taller and fully boxed. To further improve NVH, new electronically controlled side-frame-mounted active tuned-mass modules (ATMM) work in harmony with an interior active noise cancellation (ANC) system on 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 equipped models to reduce ambient sounds down to a low 67.1 db – the quietest Ram 1500 ever. Rear cross members are double sheer welded to the inside and outside of the frame for improved durability and roll stiffness.



Helping to create the most spacious cab in the segment, three new, longer frame lengths are offered: a 144.5-inch wheelbase on Crew Cab short beds and a 153.5-inch wheelbase on Crew Cab long beds – both four inches longer than their predecessors. The Quad Cab long bed has a wheelbase of 140.5 inches. Ram’s newest pickup offers a turning radius of just 46.2 feet, curb to curb.







New independent front suspension components combine lightweight composite upper control arms, aluminum lower control arms and retuned geometry for improved responsiveness and handling. The front stabilizer bar is relocated behind the front tires, further improving roll stiffness by 20 percent. A new front coil-over shock design is standard equipment on all Ram 1500s regardless of configuration.



The third generation, exclusive rear five-link coil suspension design provides better articulation over obstacles than a leaf spring system, and the new progressive coil springs are more than up to the task of handling a payload of 2,300 pounds and towing capability of 12,750 pounds.







Frequency Response Damping (FRD) shocks

Frequency Response Damping (FRD) technology has found its way into the 2019 Ram 1500 shocks on all four corners. When the Ram 1500 experiences a slower input, common during cornering and heavy braking, the bypass valve is closed for more aggressive damping, which provides additional stability and poise. When driving normally or exposed to faster shock inputs – which is common on rough roads or at higher speeds – the valve will open to soften the damping, giving the driver more comfort, confidence and control.



Tailgate

The new aluminum tailgate not only features damping during opening, it also integrates a lift assist measure. Unlike most competitors, Ram uses a nitrogen- and oil-charged strut, which gives consistent assist in even the coldest or warmest climates and consistent assist through the entire tailgate swing. The latch-and-lock mechanism is now electronic, reducing the amount of moving parts and allowing owners to drop the tailgate with the interior switch, remotely with the key fob or unlock/open with passive entry. Customers with arms full will appreciate the ability to easily access the bed on approach.







Lightweight materials

Reducing the weight of components on the new Ram 1500 improves fuel economy and allows for more content while raising payload and towing capability. By using effective high-strength steels, composites and aluminum, the 2019 Ram 1500 has dropped nearly 120 pounds from the chassis (100 pounds from frame alone) and nearly 225 pounds overall when compared to the previous generation. Additional weight reductions balance out added content to provide new comfort and fuel-saving content.



The all-new Ram 1500 also takes advantage of lightweight aluminum for selective components, not just where possible but where practical. Although the Ram 1500 hood and select chassis components pioneered aluminum in 2009, the following chassis elements on the Ram 1500 made a notable reduction in weight by moving to aluminum in the all-new model: Tailgate

Engine mounts

Front axle center section

Front suspension crossmember

Transmission crossmember

Steering system gear

Lightweighting also involves substituting composites for metal – which offer high-tensile strength at very low weight while improving durability. The upper front suspension control arms (integrated with a steel structure), and the air dam structure are made from, or combined with, composite materials. The weight reductions allow for more convenience, comfort and entertainment features but also innovative fuel-saving technology, such as thermal management, eTorque and active aerodynamics.







Aerodynamics

Further demonstrating efficiency through engineering, extensive wind-tunnel testing honed the 2019 Ram 1500 exterior shape, resulting in continued, class-leading aerodynamics. Also, the cooperative application of active aerodynamics and modern styling led to a nine percent aerodynamic improvement on the new truck. The 2019 Ram 1500 Quad Cab 4x2 coefficient of drag is .357.



As the 2019 Ram 1500 approaches 35 miles per hour (mph), a standard active front air dam automatically extends downward 2.5 inches (non-air suspension and Rebel trucks). The optional air suspension system lowers the truck 0.6 inches improving overall aerodynamics and efficiency. The new Ram 1500 also employs an active grille shutter system, which automatically closes the airflow through the huge grille when cooling is least needed.







The body of the new Ram 1500 is the product of design and engineering cooperation at its best. The new Ram 1500’s elevated hood better directs air away from the wiper area – improving overall aerodynamics and reducing wind noise. A new venturi roof design directs air back to the rear spoiler – making it the most effective pickup roof treatment to date.



Significant time was dedicated to designing the truck bed itself to increase usability and aerodynamics. Bed rails are raised by 1.5 inches to reduce drag as does a new spoiler on the new aluminum tailgate. The bed-to-cab execution is sub-flush to reduce disturbance alongside the body. A wheel-to-wheel tubular side-step design offers aerodynamic improvements by allowing air to pass around the truck more smoothly. A segment-exclusive lockable tri-fold tonneau cover serves a dual purpose by improving fuel economy by 0.8 percent and adding security and weather protection for bed storage.







Air suspension

The segment’s best ride and handling gets even better with the addition of FRD shocks with air suspension. The 2019 Ram 1500 is the only full-size pickup available with a four-corner air suspension system for optimal ride and aerodynamic performance. Another benefit of the new air suspension is the load-leveling capability, which automatically detects load on the suspension from a trailer or payload. The gas pressure increases until the vehicle reaches normal ride height, leveling the truck and improving the loaded ride. Additionally, a separate button on the key fob gives the operator the ability to manually lower the truck, allowing for ease of passenger entry and bed loading.



Off-road

Ram now adds a robust 4x4 Off-road Package for the Ram 1500 on nearly every trim. The offering includes a one-inch suspension lift, with or without the available four-corner air suspension. An electronic-locking rear differential and 32-inch on/off-road tires on 18- or available 20-inch wheels provide additional grip. Hill-descent Control, an off-road-biased rear suspension geometry (Rebel and 4x4 Off-road Package) and unique off-road-calibrated shocks bolster trail capability. The package also includes robust skid plate protection (transfer case, steering, engine and gas tank) and tow hooks. Rear-fender decals denote trucks equipped with the 4x4 Off-road Package.







Also new for 2019, the Ram 1500 Rebel is even more capable, now available in Quad Cab configurations and featuring new 18-inch wheels with 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires driven by an electronic-locking rear differential. The Rebel predecessor came standard with Ram’s Active-level four-corner air suspension and a one-inch suspension lift. While air suspension is still available, the new Rebel comes standard with coil spring suspension and a one-inch factory lift. Newly designed Bilstein shocks feature remote reservoirs to keep the shocks cool and work with unique rear suspension geometry (Rebel and 4x4 Off-road Package) to keep the tires in traction. Rebel also includes Hill-descent Control for more off-road prowess. Hefty tow hooks feature wide bumper openings to ease use and the underbody protection features skid plates on the transfer case, steering system, oil pan and gas tank.



Brake system

With 18 percent more pad area, the 2019 Ram 1500 features the largest front brake rotors in segment at 14.9-inches. A new electric parking brake eliminates 20 pounds from the previous system and works jointly with the truck to identify automatic engagement events.



Electric power steering

The next generation system reduces weight by six pounds and is tuned for lighter and quicker steering. By using an electric motor to power the truck’s rack-and-pinion steering system, the engine is relieved from the task of constantly turning a hydraulic pump, improving fuel efficiency up to 1.8 percent and adding 5 horsepower.



Powertrain

The addition of the eTorque mild hybrid system is one of several changes made to the powertrains for the 2019 Ram 1500. The goal: Improve performance, fuel economy, payload, towing capabilities and drivability. Other changes include upgraded TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmissions, strategic weight reductions and innovations, such as quickly heating lubricants to reduce viscosity-related efficiency losses.







The eTorque mild hybrid system replaces the traditional alternator on the engine with a belt-driven motor generator unit that performs several functions. The motor generator unit works with a 48-volt battery pack to enable quick and seamless start/stop function, short-duration torque addition to the engine crankshaft in certain driving situations and brake energy regeneration, which improves responsiveness and efficiency.



With the engine running, eTorque’s motor generator unit feeds 48-volt current to a 300 watt-hour lithium-ion Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)-Graphite battery. The small-suitcase-sized, air-cooled battery pack mounts to the rear wall inside the Ram 1500’s cabin.



In addition to spinning the engine for restarts, the eTorque unit also recaptures energy during deceleration and braking to feed charge to the battery pack.



3.6-liter Pentastar V-6: 305 horsepower plus outstanding fuel economy

The upgraded eTorque version of the Pentastar V-6 is the standard engine in most trim levels of the 2019 Ram 1500, specifically tuned for truck duty and rated at 305 horsepower and 269 lb.-ft. of torque.



The newest Pentastar V-6’s advanced technologies, such as wide-range variable valve timing and two-step variable valve lift, deliver the optimal blend of power and fuel economy, based on the driver’s demand.



Legendary HEMI power: 5.7-liter V-8 delivers 395 horsepower

The brawny 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 combines the muscle of 395 horsepower and 410 lb.-ft. of torque – in a smooth, broad power band that avoids the hesitation and peakiness of turbocharged engines – with performance-enhancing and fuel-saving technologies that include variable valve timing and cylinder deactivation.



With Fuel Saver Technology (cylinder deactivation), the engine control computer turns off fuel and spark, and closes the intake and exhaust valves on four of the engine’s eight cylinders during light load operation, such as highway cruising when full power is not needed.







Variable camshaft timing helps maximize fuel economy by reducing the engine’s pumping work via a delayed closing of the intake valve, which increases the expansion process of the combustion event.



The HEMI V-8 in the 2019 Ram 1500 benefits from a new 850-watt electric cooling fan using Pulse Width Modulation to tailor the fan’s energy draw to the cooling demand. Eliminating the traditional fan blade mounted to the front of the engine helps improve fuel economy by reducing parasitic losses and fan noise.



TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmissions: The right gear at the right time

Every 2019 Ram 1500 is equipped with a fully electronic TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission with a wide spread of gear ratios that keeps engine rpm in the right range for the task – whether putting in a full day of off-road work or highway cruising. Trucks equipped with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 use an FCA-produced TorqueFlite 850RE transmission. The 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 uses an upgraded TorqueFlite 8HP75 transmission. Both transmissions use a new generation of computer controllers that process data faster and coordinate transmission operation with the eTorque mild hybrid system. There are more than 40 individual shift maps to optimize shift changes and points for fuel economy, performance and drivability.







Thermal management

Today’s Ram 1500 employs a production-first thermal management system that taps into heated engine coolant to speed up the warmup of automatic transmission fluid and engine oil to maximize the fuel saving benefits of those fluids.



The 2019 Ram 1500 takes that strategy a step further with an industry-first application that uses heated engine coolant to warm up the rear axle lubricant of 4x2 trucks.



The engine control unit manages a three-way valve in the engine cooling circuit. Heating the truck cabin always takes priority, based on the HVAC temperature setting. Once heated, the valve routes coolant to the rear axle, where it circulates through a cavity in the double-layer axle cover to warm the gear oil. The warmed gear oil is less viscous and brings the axle to peak operating efficiency faster. Also, the system helps prevent the rear axle from exceeding maximum temperatures during demanding conditions such as hauling and trailer towing.







The 2019 Ram 1500 continues to use the thermal management system to bring the transmission fluid and engine oil to operating temperature quickly. The system also serves a cooling function under high load/high ambient temperature conditions to ensure the transmission fluid temperature is controlled.



Transfer cases get upgrades

The BorgWarner 48-12 for part-time 4WD operation with Hi and Low ranges; and the BorgWarner 48-11 for on-demand 4WD are available in the 2019 Ram 1500. Both transfer cases engage via a push-button control center-mounted underneath the rotary gear selector on the instrument panel.



The transfer cases are upgraded internally for more robust performance in conjunction with the increased payload and towing capabilities of the new truck.



Axles

Powertrain engineers reworked the rear axle for the 2019 Ram 1500 with the aim of increasing performance, durability and efficiency.



Front and rear wheels and hubs adopt a 6-lug bolt pattern. The new Ram 1500 is also fitted with a new electronic parking brake.



Three final drive ratios are available on 2WD and 4WD models – 3.21, 3.55 and 3.92. Each combination is available with a traditional open or limited-slip differential, which automatically divides torque among the rear wheels to maximize traction available at each wheel.



New for 2019 is an electronic locking differential, available on 4WD trucks with the 3.21 and 3.55 final drive ratio and lifted suspension, and 2WD and 4WD trucks with the 3.92 ratio with the base or lifted suspension (Rebel and 4x4 Off-road Package). The electronic system gives the driver the ability to lock or unlock the differential on demand, providing maximum traction to the vehicle when needed.



Also new for 2019 is a Max Tow Package, an option with the 3.92 final drive ratio offering up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability. The Max Tow Package is based around a Dana Super 60 center section and open differential with a 256-millimeter gear set, and uses 35-spline axle shafts. It is available on 2WD trucks powered by the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 with eTorque.



Small changes help save fuel

The V-6 and V-8 powertrains in the 2019 Ram 1500 also reduce fuel consumption with an Interactive Deceleration Fuel Shut Off (iDFSO) feature that pauses fuel flow to the engine cylinders when the vehicle is decelerating. For the 2019 model year, the iDFSO feature is improved to be active in third gear and higher.



The exhaust system has been re-engineered to reduce weight. Changes such as optimizing the thickness of the exhaust pipes and using aluminum for the hanger brackets cut more than nine pounds from the system. Extensive tuning of system components enables the 2019 Ram 1500 to maintain its trademark throaty roar from the dual exhaust tips.



A new, forward-facing air intake mounted behind the grille of the 2019 Ram 1500 feeds cooler air to the intake of the system of the Pentastar V-6 and HEMI V-8 engines for improved performance. The intake system for both powertrains includes a hydrocarbon adsorption filter to reduce evaporative emissions. The filter is good for the life of the vehicle and does not need regular maintenance.



Uconnect

Designed to be the most technologically advanced pickup ever, the company’s all-new Ram 1500 is loaded with an array of innovative and state-of-the-art technology combined with the award-winning fourth-generation Uconnect system that offers new features and connected services. The 2019 Ram 1500’s high-tech features include a new class-exclusive and easy-to-use 12-inch fully configurable touchscreen display; the first-time debut of the all-new SiriusXM with 360L; the most powerful audio system ever available in a pickup – 900-watt Harman Kardon with 19 speakers; personal device integration and in-vehicle connectivity.



The bonded flush 12-inch reconfigurable touchscreen with tailor-made graphics for various Ram models makes personalization easy with the new split-screen, operating two different applications for desired configuration, such as Apple CarPlay and HVAC controls, or one application, such as navigation across the entire 12-inch touchscreen. Available for the first time on the all-new Ram 1500 is a 360-degree Surround View Camera system providing a birds-eye view via four cameras positioned around the vehicle to create a fully stitched image. Customers who prefer not to use the touchscreen for HVAC will find redundant controls located on both sides of the display for convenience. Uconnect systems with the class-exclusive 12-inch display also feature the next level of audio entertainment with the first-time debut of the all-new SiriusXM with 360L. The new Ram 1500 also offers Uconnect 4 with or without navigation on an 8.4-inch display and Uconnect 3 with 5-inch display.







All-new SiriusXM with 360L

SiriusXM is transforming the next generation of in-car audio entertainment with the debut of the all-new SiriusXM with 360L, delivering a personalized listening experience with more variety, smart content recommendations and thousands of hours of on-demand streaming audio.



The 2019 Ram 1500 is the first vehicle to have access to the new SiriusXM listening experience, which showcases the features and functionality of SiriusXM’s next-generation platform. SiriusXM’s new and enhanced experience for drivers and their passengers delivers SiriusXM content via both satellite and on-demand streaming to Ram truck models equipped the new fully configurable 12-inch touchscreen. Owners will receive a one-year SiriusXM All Access subscription with the purchase of a properly equipped 2019 Ram 1500.



SiriusXM with 360L enables Ram truck drivers and passengers to discover more of what SiriusXM offers based on their listening preferences, including exclusive SiriusXM on-demand programming not previously available in the vehicle.







Most powerful audio system in a pickup

The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 offers four audiophile-quality audio systems to immerse passengers in the ultimate sound experience, including Alpine and a class-exclusive premium Harman Kardon audio system with 19 speakers and 10-inch subwoofer – the finest and most powerful audio system available in a pickup: Three 3.5-inch and one-inch coaxial speakers located in the instrument panel

Two 3.5-inch and one-inch coaxial speakers located in the front doors

Two 6x9-inch speakers located in the front doors

Two 6x9-inch speakers located in the rear doors

Two 3.5-inch and one-inch coaxial speakers located in the headliner

One 10-inch enclosed subwoofer behind the rear seat (passenger side)

One 12-channel boosted Class-D amplifier

Four ANC microphones

Compatible device connectivity

To ensure that passengers remain conveniently connected, 2019 Ram 1500 owners can manage their personal device connectivity with a plethora of electronic charging options. Located in the reimagined center console, a wider docking area offers an all-new optional integrated wireless charging pad that can hug a small tablet or multiple smartphones. To keep devices charged, there are five USB ports (three are in front of the center console and two are in the back). Three of the USB ports are fully functioning and communicate with the Uconnect interface while the other two USB ports are charge only. Four of the five USB ports are new type C/A ports that allow devices to be charged up to four times faster than standard USB outlets. The remaining USB is type A.



Exterior Design

The all-new Ram 1500 is lighter, longer and wider. Ram 1500’s wheelbase and cab are up to four inches longer – giving the truck improved proportions and better aerodynamics. Width is increased by .5 inches. Bed height is raised by 1.5 inches.







The 2019 Ram 1500 retains shapely body lines with a much larger and more aggressive, forward-leaning, front grille opening. The all-new frame with splayed rail ends connects repositioned tow-hooks that are more outward and down when compared to the previous generation.



An interlocking theme reveals itself in the grille, headlamps and hood. Catering to a variety of buyers, the most elaborate grille designs in the auto industry are available in six different styles.



Three headlamp variations are available: Halogen, full LED and full LED with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS). Above the lamps resides a new raised aluminum hood that builds on the Ram’s big-rig stance. The elevated hood also better directs air away from the wiper area – improving overall aerodynamics and reducing wind noise. A new badge finds itself interlocked with the stamping of the side hood pocket.



Seamless surfacing flows with trademark Ram front and rear fender blisters artfully blended into the body. A drawn body-side character line stretches from front to rear with a styled creased line serving as the two-tone paint border.



All navigation, Wi-Fi, radio and SiriusXM tasks are handled by a new shark fin antenna – making the new 2019 Ram 1500 the first full-size truck without a mast antenna.



A new 33.3-inch by 43.4-inch panoramic sunroof also is available, giving passengers a spectacular 10 square feet of sky view and additional natural light. The roof also receives aero treatments to flow air over the bed to the tailgate.



Bed rails are raised by 1.5 inches, and are now aligned with the beltline of the body to create a stronger, consistent horizontal profile with aero benefits. Additional drag is reduced with a new spoiler on the aluminum tailgate.



The all-new Ram 1500 continues to offer the best lockable bed storage in the segment with RamBox, now featuring a 115-volt outlet and relocated overhead lighting in the box lids to improve illumination. The industry-first RamBox cargo management system includes versatile, weatherproof, lockable, illuminated and drainable storage bins built into the bed rails.



All-new tail lamps come in three different configurations: Halogen, LED and LED with Blind-spot Monitoring.



A segment-exclusive full-width chrome stamped-steel rear bumper underlines the rear of the truck. The improved design integrates a larger stepping pad on the corners and creates a lower step-in height on the center of the bumper for easy access to the bed.



Sixteen new wheel designs align with an increased lug pattern —from five to six —and are available from 18-inches to an impressive 22-inches in diameter.



The 2019 Ram 1500 is available in 12 colors, including four new colors, and the first use of Tri-coat paint with Ram: Billet Silver, Tri-coat White, Patriot Blue, Diamond Black Crystal. Three two-tone color options carry through newly designed fender flares and the lower body.



Interior Design

Surrounding the largest cab in the segment, the interior design team brought unique colors and premium materials to each trim level of the 2019 Ram 1500. Modular design allows for more personification and customization. Each model makes its own unique “hero” statement.



The 2019 Ram 1500 features the first application of Uconnect 4C NAV on a 12-inch fully configurable touchscreen, tailor-made for various Ram models. The touchscreen can house one application, such as the navigation map, across the whole 12-inch screen, or can be divided in half, operating two different applications at once. An all-new toggle switch bank lies below the touchscreen giving physical control of specific features. An active noise cancellation system on 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 equipped models and acoustic glass reduce ambient sounds down to a low 67.1 db – the quietest Ram 1500 ever.



New features gave designers the opportunity to reinvent the Human Machine Interface. Across all trim levels, the 2019 Ram 1500 features push-button start, an electronic parking brake and a redesigned rotary e-shifter dial. The new shifter area also intelligently groups new feature buttons, including engine stop-start from eTorque, Hill-decent Control, axle lock and transfer case controls, when equipped.



The center stack has been raised and brought closer to the driver to accommodate the 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen and improve overall reachability of system controls.



The new HVAC system features nearly 25 percent more air flow at lower noise levels, including larger front defroster vents for better performance. Improved vents give rear passengers 50 percent more airflow when compared to the previous generation.



With 151 liters of interior storage volume, the 2019 Ram 1500 includes nearly 100 percent more storage capacity versus closest the competitor.



The reimagined center console is a useable, complex piece of art with more than 12 different storage combinations. Center stage, a wider docking area with optional wireless charging can hold a small tablet or smartphone. A three-position sliding cup holder tray can be stowed under the center armrest to reveal a deep storage tub designed to hold a 15-inch laptop. Lifting the lid of the center armrest also reveals an additional lined storage compartment sized to fit a tablet and/or hang a full-size file. At the rear of the console, there are two additional cup holders, which include a tablet holder for rear passengers.



To keep devices charged, five USB ports reside in the center console – three up front and two in back. Three of the USB ports, including one in the rear seating area, are fully functioning and communicate with the Uconnect interface. Two three-pronged 115-volt household plugs can be found in the first and second rows (one in the center stack and one at the rear of the center console). An additional 115-volt plug can be found in the RamBox, when equipped, tripling the number of outlets on the previous model, and now handling up to 400 watts.



The redesigned upper glove box acts as an open shelf for smaller items. On higher trims, the upper glove box is covered by a wood and metal accent that can slide upwards, hidden in the dash. The Laramie Longhorn takes advantage of this space with an actual burned-in branded “Longhorn.”



The 2019 Ram 1500’s cab length has increased a total of four inches inside. B- and C-pillars moved an inch rearward, and the rear of the cab is pushed an additional two inches. Thus, front and rear doors are now one inch larger on Crew Cab configurations, while the rear door is one inch shorter on Quad Cab models compared to the previous model.



Along with the largest cab in the segment, the second-row features eight degrees of slide-recline with best-in-class leg room of 45.1 inches, passenger comfort and an exclusive SmartFold center armrest that creates a captain’s chair experience.



A true flat-load floor provides increased rear passenger comfort and usability. Folding up the rear bench seat reveals 20 liters of additional contained storage space with under-seat compartments. With the clever fold out feature, contained storage doubles to 40 liters.



Bookending the flat-load floor are two RamBins. Now 5.5 inches longer than the previous model, these covered in-floor storage bins can hold larger items, including up to a four-inch drop hitch – keeping cargo out of sight and the interior clean. On top of each Ram Bin are two tie downs to keep cargo secure.



The all-new Ram 1500 key fobs also feature new design treatment and functions, including power release tailgate. The fob also features branding for higher trim levels and a battery life improvement of up to six years.



Safety and Security

With more than 100 available safety and security features, the 2019 Ram 1500 is available with the latest in advanced technology. As part of FCA US’s ongoing and continuous efforts to proliferate the most advanced materials engineering, the Ram 1500 frame and body structures feature 98 and 54 percent high-strength steel respectively.



The new Ram 1500 features the most advanced frame in the segment with equal impact countermeasures on all configurations. Exclusive splayed and tapered frame rail technology creates a highly efficient energy absorbing front frame rail structure for all impact modes. Frame-mounted high-strength steel tire blockers are placed at front cab location to redirect

the tire outbound in a front-offset impact.



Some of newest features among more than 100 standard and available safety and security features in the all-new 2019 Ram 1500: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop, Go and Hold: Helps maintain a driver-adjustable distance between the vehicle and the one in front of it, and can bring the vehicle to a controlled stop and hold it there. This system works by decreasing the vehicle’s pre-set cruise-control speed when closing in on another vehicle in the same lane, or when another vehicle moves into the same lane. ACC will accelerate the vehicle back to the pre-set rate once the vehicle in front speeds up or moves into another lane, including full stop

Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS): Points headlamps in the planned direction the vehicle is traveling using steering wheel input to point light around turns, driveways and parking lots

Advance Brake Assist: If inadequate force is applied to brakes in response to signal from Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus, Advance Brake Assist increases brake force automatically

Blind-spot Monitoring (BSM): Uses dual ultra-wideband radar sensors to aid the driver when changing lanes or if being passed by or passing unseen vehicles. The system notifies the driver of vehicle(s) in their blind spot via illuminated icons on the side-view mirror. BSM also includes easy-to-use trailer coverage

Brake assist: In an emergency brake situation, the system applies maximum braking power, minimizing the stopping distance

Brake-throttle override: Allows driver to stop the vehicle when throttle and brake inputs occur simultaneously; electronic throttle control reduces engine-power output until vehicle stops or pedal inputs cease

Electric parking brake (EPB): Utilizes parking brake switch mounted in the instrument panel, a motor on caliper (MOC) at each rear wheel and an electronic control module. Four modes of operation: static apply and release, dynamic apply, drive away release and safe hold

Electronic brake-force distribution: Assists the driver to optimize stopping distances and control under all vehicle loading conditions by regulating braking pressure front-to-rear

Forward Collision Warning-Plus: Utilizes radar and video sensors to detect whether the Ram 1500 is approaching another vehicle or large obstacle in its path too rapidly, and warns or assists the driver in avoiding/mitigating the incident

Frequency Response Damping: New shock design features a two-valve system to properly adjust wheel movement depending on road input, with two valves, additional tuning helps keep tires to the ground on rough surfaces

LaneSense Lane Departure Warning-Plus: Leverages electronic power steering (EPS) to deliver a torque input to alert and assist the driver with corrective action

Largest brakes in segment: The all-new Ram 1500 features the largest available front brakes at 14.9 inches for superb stopping distance

ParkSense Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist: Ultrasonic parking sensors on bumper guide the driver into the parking space. The system automatically controls steering-wheel angle, while the driver controls gear position, brake and accelerator. Parallel parking is possible on either side of vehicle by selecting the direction with the turn signal; for perpendicular parking, vehicle backs itself into space

ParkSense park assist with reverse stop: The system utilizes ultrasonic sensors at low speeds in reverse to detect stationary objects. The system provides haptic feedback to the driver, with an application of the brake before releasing if a collision is imminent. At speeds below 4 miles per hour, the system will bring the vehicle to a stop before releasing. The forward system utilizes ultrasonic sensors at low speeds to detect stationary objects in front of the vehicle

Rear Cross Path (RCP) detection: In parking lot situations, this system warns drivers backing out of parking spaces of traffic moving toward their vehicle. It activates any time the vehicle is in Reverse. The driver is notified of vehicle(s) crossing behind the vehicle via illuminated icons on the side-view mirror and with an audible chime

Surround View Camera: Uses four cameras positioned around the vehicle to provide

a bird’s-eye perspective of the vehicle and its immediate surroundings. Driver can also select other views, including front or rear cross path

Tire blockers: Frame-mounted high-strength steel tire blockers are placed at front cab location to redirect the tire outbound in a front-offset impact

Most advanced frame in the segment with exclusive splayed frame rail: All Ram 1500 frames feature 98 percent high strength steel and technology (patent pending) that creates a highly efficient energy absorbing front frame rail structure for frontal impact modes

9-1-1 Call/Assist Call: Mirror-mounted buttons for emergency services, roadside assistance, Uconnect Customer Care and non-collision related emergencies

SiriusXM Traffic: Works with the vehicle’s navigation system to display traffic speed and flow information, along with accident information to assist drivers in routing around congested areas

SiriusXM Travel Link: Real-time local fuel prices, weather conditions, sports scores and movie locations and times all featured in this subscription-based system provided by SiriusXM Radio

Tailgate power release and Passive Entry: Allows the operator to release the tailgate using the key fob or unlock automatically with combination of key fob presence and hand motion under tailgate handle

Tailgate ajar notification: Notifies the operator the tailgate is not fully closed with a warning light in the gauge cluster

Tilt-and-telescoping steering column: Allows steering column to tilt and move toward or away from the driver to achieve a safe and comfortable distance from the advanced multi-stage front driver air bag, if deployed

Tire-fill alert: When adding air pressure to tires, a new tire-fill alert system chirps the horn once you have reached the recommended pressure

Uconnect Access voice-to-text: Enables cloud-based text-message dictation via compatible Bluetooth-enabled cell phones; available to registered Uconnect Access subscribers

Uconnect Drag and Drop menu bar: Drivers can drag key usage buttons and move them to their Uconnect system’s main menu bar for easier access

Quality

To ensure durability, the Ram development team is putting the 2019 Ram 1500 to the test – thousands of checks and almost six million customer equivalent testing miles – to validate its performance and reliability for the long haul.



The 2019 Ram 1500’s quality is scrutinized at the company’s state-of-the-art scientific labs in Auburn Hills, Mich., including the Noise/Vibration/Harshness Lab, Electromagnetic Compatibility Facility, Wind Tunnel and the Road Test Simulator (RTS).



For example, the RTS recreates the abuse a truck endures at the hands of a 95th percentile driver – meaning someone who drives the vehicle in more severe conditions than 95 percent of all customers. The RTS can put a lifetime of wear and tear on a truck in about one month’s time. The Ram development team is committed to finding and fixing any issues before the customer does.



Warranty

The 2019 Ram 1500 is backed with a five-year/60,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty. The Powertrain Limited Warranty covers the cost of all parts and labor needed to repair a covered powertrain component – engine, transmission and drive system. Coverage includes free towing to the nearest Ram Truck dealer, if necessary. The warranty also is transferable allowing customers who sell their truck during the warranty period to pass the coverage onto

the new owner.



The standard three-year/36,000-mile Basic Limited Warranty provides bumper-to-bumper coverage for the Ram 1500, from the body to the electrical system.



Manufacturing

The 2019 Ram 1500 is built at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) in Sterling Heights, Michigan.



About Ram Truck Brand

Since its launch as a stand-alone division in 2009, the Ram Truck brand has steadily emerged as an industry leader with trucks that are proven to last.



Creating a distinct identity for Ram trucks has allowed the brand to concentrate on core customers and the features they find valuable. Whether focusing on a family that uses a Ram 1500 day-in and day-out, a hard-working Ram 3500 Heavy Duty owner or a business that depends on its Ram ProMaster commercial van every day for deliveries, Ram has the truck market covered.



In order to be the best, it takes a commitment to innovation, capability, efficiency and durability. Ram Truck invests substantially in its products, infusing them with great looks, refined interiors, durable engines and exclusive features that further enhance their capabilities.



Ram continues to beat the competition in the most sought-after titles: Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Highest Ram torque ever – 930 lb.-ft. with Ram 3500 Cummins Turbo Diesel

Highest 5th wheel towing capacity – 30,000 lbs. with Ram 3500 Cummins Turbo Diesel

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Best-in-class fuel economy and longest range with exclusive EcoDiesel – 27 mpg with Ram 1500

Best-in-class gas towing – 16,320 pounds with Ram 2500

Highest snow plow rating – Ram 2500 and 3500

Most luxurious trim available in pickups with Ram Tungsten Limited Edition

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Truck customers, from half-ton to commercial, have a demanding range of needs and require their vehicles to provide high levels of capability. Ram trucks are designed to deliver a total package.



