NAIAS: REAL-LIFE Pics Of The All-new Ford Ranger Gives You A 360-degree Look At The Blue Oval's Mid-size Pick-up Truck

We're on fire right now.
That's because we're working like mad to try to get you the BEST shots live from the reveals as soon as they happen.It's not easy but someone's gotta do it!Detroit Auto Show Photo GalleryREAD about the all-new, 2019 Ford Ranger in its press release HERE!Tonight, Ford rolled out three products. All three of them are all-new although if you want to get technical, two of the three are based on existing models. The Ranger, on the other hand, is Ford's revival of a dead nameplate in the U.S. As General Motors' Chevrolet division has been able to move 300,000 units of the Colorado, you had to know that it wasn't going to be left out for long. That's where the Ranger slots in. Get a closer look at the all-new Ranger below. We've got 360-degree images of its exterior, some exterior detail shots and some interior snaps to give you an idea of what to expect behind the wheel.Keep checking back right here on AutoSpies.com — we'll be updating with our super high quality images later on tonight. The 2018 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. Detroit Auto Show Photo Gallery
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
