NAIAS RUMOR: Ford's SURPRISE Reveal May Have Just Gotten EXPOSED...

In recent months we've heard a little something something about Ford working on a Bullitt Mustang.
As most car enthusiasts are obsessed with Steve McQueen, this seems like a good move. Of course the Bullitt Mustang harkens back to the flick and the famous chase featuring the dark green Ford.
Detroit Auto Show Preview
In the 2000s Ford resurrected the Bullitt and seems quite clear that the vehicle will return at next week's 2018 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS). And now we've got the spy shots to prove it.
Seen on forum Mustang6G, the Bullitt was spotted during the filming of a commercial. As of now Ford corporate is remaining tight lipped on the subject.
Stay tuned to AutoSpies.com for more NAIAS-related news!
