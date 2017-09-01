NAIAS: So, Just How SWEET Is The All-New Audi Q8 Concept's Interior? SEE For Yourself With These Real-Life Snaps...

Being that the Audi Q8 is an 8 by name, that's a wee bit telling. Obviously, if this vehicle does make production, it will be something of the flagship status a la the A8 sedan.



This means its interior has to be the creme de la creme. If you've been in an A8, you know that there's plenty of luxury to go around in all directions.



Detroit Auto Show



**READ the all-new Audi Q8's press release HERE!



According to Audi, the Q8 is suppose to be a mixture of sportiness and comfort. Clearly, the exterior brings together an all-new, aggressive look. The interior now is suppose to bring in the luxury.



While it may be a concept that's not close to being ready for the road, you can see it definitely is an evolution of the current-gen Audi interiors. Note the sweeping lines of the door cards and prominent placement of the screens in the instrument panel as well as the center stack.



Hey, Ma, look! No iPad-like screen!



While there appears to be a ton of cargo room, the back seat's legroom is looking quite cramped. Noticing anything else, Spies?







The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.



Detroit Auto Show











































































































