#NAIAS: The Lady In Red Goes Topless — FIRST Pics Of The All-New Audi S5 Cabriolet, Inside And Out!

Although it may seem like the Audi stand was being fully dominated by the presence of the full-size sport-utility vehicle, the Q8, the reality is that there was plenty more to see.

Namely, the all-new Audi S5 Cabriolet.

While we've been introduced to the A5/S5 Coupe, we have yet to get up close and personal with the Cabrio variant. Well, that changed at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS).

Much like the coupe, the S5 Cabrio is equipped with the company's six-cylinder that produces 354 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft. of torque. Coupled with this is an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic.

As you'll see in the photos below, the interior is largely inspired by the A4; however, it has been gussied up for the S cars. That would include contrast stitching, carbon fiber inlays, quilted-patterned seats and more.

So, what do YOU make of it, Spies?


User Comments

MDarringer

Yawn inducing. It evokes the dullness of a Camry Solara convertible.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/10/2017 8:46:02 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

carsnyc

Agreed. This is far from an ugly car but Audi is still playing it so safe that is borderline boring. Even a red convertible!

carsnyc (View Profile)

Posted on 1/10/2017 8:57:23 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

