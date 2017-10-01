NAIAS: The Lady In Red Goes Topless — FIRST Pics Of The All-New Audi S5 Cabriolet, Inside And Out!

Although it may seem like the Audi stand was being fully dominated by the presence of the full-size sport-utility vehicle, the Q8, the reality is that there was plenty more to see.
Namely, the all-new Audi S5 Cabriolet.
While we've been introduced to the A5/S5 Coupe, we have yet to get up close and personal with the Cabrio variant. Well, that changed at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS).
Detroit Auto Show
**Read the Audi S5 Cabriolet's press release HERE!
Much like the coupe, the S5 Cabrio is equipped with the company's six-cylinder that produces 354 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft. of torque. Coupled with this is an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic.
As you'll see in the photos below, the interior is largely inspired by the A4; however, it has been gussied up for the S cars. That would include contrast stitching, carbon fiber inlays, quilted-patterned seats and more.
So, what do YOU make of it, Spies?
The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.
Detroit Auto Show