NAIAS: The NEW Jeep Cherokee Ushers In A NEW Look — STUD or DUD?

2019 Jeep® Cherokee: Authentic, Premium Jeep Design and New Advanced Global Turbo Engine Enhance Evolution of Renowned Mid-size SUV

New, more premium design stays true to iconic Jeep® styling All-new front fascia, hood, LED headlamps, daylight running lamps and fog lamps New lightweight, handsfree power liftgate Five new wheel designs, including premium 19-inch wheel on Overland models Open-air freedom with available dual-pane sunroof

Premium, refined interior functionality and design with new Satin Chrome and Piano Black high-gloss accents Improved rear cargo volume and more convenient storage space

All-new 2. 0-liter direct-injection turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with 270 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque equipped with engine stop-start (ESS) technology to optimize fuel economy and minimize greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions



3.2-liter Pentastar V-6 engine with ESS technology delivers 271 horsepower and 239 lb.-ft. of torque and best-in-class towing capability of 4,500 lbs.

Fuel-efficient 2.4-liter Tigershark MultiAir2 engine with ESS technology delivers 180 horsepower and 170 lb.-ft. of torque

Enhanced nine-speed automatic transmission tuned to match the performance of all-new 2.0-liter direct-injection turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine

Best-in-class Jeep Trail Rated capability: Enhanced four-wheel-drive systems set benchmark for mid-size SUVs All-new Jeep Active Drive I with next-generation rear drive module reduces weight while enhancing fuel efficiency and performance Jeep Active Drive II with two-speed Power Transfer Unit (PTU) and low-range gear reduction Jeep Active Drive Lock with two-speed PTU, low-range and mechanically locking rear differential Jeep Selec-Terrain traction control system with up to five customized modes – Auto, Snow, Sport, Sand/Mud and Rock Up to a 51.2:1 crawl ratio

Fourth-generation Uconnect system includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the choice of 7.0- or 8.4-inch touchscreens with pinch-and-zoom capability

Packed with more than 80 available advanced safety and security features

Interactive website for 2019 Jeep Cherokee The new 2019 Jeep® Cherokee – the most capable mid-size sport-utility vehicle (SUV) – boasts a new, authentic and more premium design, along with the addition of an all-new, advanced 2.0-liter direct-injection inline four-cylinder engine that enhances performance and fuel efficiency.



Jeep Cherokee’s evolution offers more interior comfort and convenience, delivering everyday practicality with outstanding ride and handling characteristics, independent front- and rear-suspension systems with world-class body torsional stiffness, a choice of three different engine offerings mated to an enhanced, high-efficient nine-speed transmission and more than 80 safety and security features.



“A stunning, more premium design and the addition of our new fuel-efficient 2.0-liter turbo engine make the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee even more desirable in the mid-size SUV segment,” said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA Global. “In addition, Cherokee builds on its benchmark 4x4 capability and on-road dynamics with refinement and style, a host of new attributes, powertrains and the latest technology that is perfectly situated for consumers worldwide.”



Available in five different trim configurations – Latitude, Latitude Plus, Limited, Overland and the rugged Trail Rated Trailhawk, the 2019 Jeep Cherokee is manufactured in the United States at the Belvidere Assembly Plant in Belvidere, Illinois. It will arrive in Jeep showrooms in the first quarter of 2018.



As the newest mid-size SUV from Jeep, it competes in the largest SUV segment in the United States with more than 2 million sales annually.



AUTHENTIC JEEP DESIGN



Exterior

The 2019 Jeep Cherokee features an extensive new exterior design that highlights a completely fresh appearance and includes a major restyling of a number of signature components.



Drivers and passengers will command road presence with an all-new front exterior that is consistent with classic Jeep design. The Jeep design team has created a distinguished new look that aligns on the premium side of the Jeep family, along with iconic Jeep styling. Complete with a new fascia, lightweight hood, LED headlamps, daylight running lamps (DRL), fog lamps and liftgate, the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee is a vehicle that offers a fresh look, and maintains its unmatched capability in all weather conditions, on the road or trail.



The 2019 Jeep Cherokee stays true to its heritage with a wide and commanding stance and an aggressive wheel-to-body proportion for a distinctive identity. Aggressive approach and departure angles contribute to best-in-class capability. A main feature is maintaining the signature waterfall hood mated to the seven-slot grille. As a single piece, the sloping new lightweight aluminum hood projects clean visual lines that separate from the front fenders, further contributing to the distinctive, premium look.



The latest and most advanced LED lighting technology is prominent on the 2019 Jeep Cherokee. New front Bi-LED projector headlamps incorporate its signature Cherokee DRLs, which have been refined as one fixture, providing a fresh look.



The new re-sculpted front fascia completes its wide stance with dual LED fog lamps surrounded by bright trim details and adaptive cruise control radar sensor positioned below. Overland models receive new standard bright chrome steel tow hooks.



Consumers will also appreciate new features, such as a new push-push fuel door and capless fuel fill that eliminates the need to touch and turn the vehicle’s gas cap when refilling – keeping their hands clean of fuel smell.



A new contemporary look highlights the 2019 Jeep Cherokee rear profile with re-sculpted design cues, creating a more harmonic flow to the rear of the vehicle.



The new Cherokee’s tail lamps remain an integral part of the rear backlight graphic, which includes a signature red “Feature Light” – a thin homogenous LED light strip that wraps individual stop, turn and reverse tail lamp applications.



A new and redesigned lightweight composite liftgate includes an integrated light bar with release handle repositioned higher for added customer convenience. Additionally, the available handsfree liftgate is operated by making a kicking motion under the bumper to open.



The new Trail Rated 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk model offers unmatched off-road capability within the segment with a redesigned aggressive front fascia, improved approach angle,anti-glare hood decal and standard red tow hooks. Customers can embrace adventures on rugged terrain as Trailhawk models include protective steel skid plates underneath, which complement its rugged exterior appearance, exemplary departure angles, higher fender flares and ride height plus dedicated 17-inch off-road tires for class-leading 4x4 capability, resulting in the most capable mid-size SUV in the market.



Cherokee stays true to Jeep open-air freedom by offering the dual-pane sunroof with motorized sunshade that minimizes glare.



The new 2019 Jeep Cherokee standard lineup receives five new wheel offerings in its portfolio including a 19-inch premium polished aluminum wheel on Overland models.



Consumers will have a choice of 12 different exterior colors: Blue Shade, Sting-Gray, Velvet Red, Firecracker Red, Olive Green, Hydro Blue, Light Brownstone, Granite Crystal, Billet Silver, Diamond Black Crystal, Pearl White and Bright White.



Interior

The updated interior of the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee receives a fresh and elegant touch while remaining a practical and comfortable environment. Premium hand-sculpted forms tie signature Jeep design cues and high-quality materials together with precision craftsmanship. A driver-oriented cockpit loaded with easy-to-use, useful technology, clever, thoughtful storage features and more than 80 available safety and security features – including eight standard air bags –provide occupants everything they need for any adventure they undertake.



Drivers and passengers will immediately notice refined and elegant features in the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee. The use of new high-gloss Piano Black, complemented by premium Satin Chrome tracer accents, add a delicate touch around the radio, air vent, and gear shifter bezels, creating a tailored and harmonious look. The electric park brake button has also been enclosed around the center shifter bezel for ease of operation.



The resculpted center console front media center hub (USB port and 115-volt outlet) has been repositioned rearward creating additional space with the enlargement of the front storage pocket, perfect for placing mobile smart phones and other devices next to the integral USB port for easy access to connected services.



Cherokee maintains premium materials abound through the door panels, armrests and upper instrument panel. Interior trim that is soft to the touch and pleasing to the eye is found throughout the cabin. Designers also freshened the interior with lighter color tones on lower trim panels that match seating and create a pleasant and welcoming environment.



Ergonomically designed seats that support the contour of the body are trimmed with premium cloth or quality Nappa leather and come available as power adjustable, heated/ventilated seats with memory. Premium cloth fabrics include a unique “Hex” interlocking graphic. The available 60/40 split second-row seats adjust fore and aft for increased passenger comfort and cargo flexibility.



Unique features such as the available heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, plus much more will delight both drivers and passengers alike.



Rear cargo capacity has also been increased over three inches in width and now totals more than 27 cubic feet, offering additional storage space that can easily accommodate golf clubs or groceries for every day adventures.



The new Cherokee interior adds two new color themes, which were inspired by adventurous locations throughout the world and aligned with the Jeep DNA blueprint and foundation of lifestyles that inspire Jeep customers across the globe.



Available in Latitude and Latitude Plus models, the new Storm Blue interior was inspired by Iceland with its dark volcanos and black ash contrasted with blue skies. That is reflected in the black seats that are contrasted with Storm Blue stitching throughout. Also, available on Cherokee Overland models, a new Dark Sienna interior theme offers earth tones that were inspired by the earth’s clay and outdoor freedom reflective of unmatched off-road capability that only Jeep can provide.



New 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with engine stop-start (ESS)

The 2019 Jeep Cherokee offers a practical and dependable choice for everyday adventures with premium on-road manners and impressive fuel efficiency – courtesy of three engine offerings. One of the most technologically advanced engines in the automotive industry, the all-new 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine is rated at 270 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque and is mated to a high-efficient nine-speed automatic transmission. Benefits of the new engine include outstanding fuel economy with engine stop-start (ESS) technology, low emissions, quick 0-60 miles per hour (mph) launch performance, and enhanced drivability.



The all-new 2.0-liter I-4 features a twin-scroll, low inertia turbocharger with an electric actuated waste gate for exceptional responsiveness and performance, even while traversing over difficult terrain. The turbo is mounted directly to the cylinder head to reduce emissions and improve durability. A dedicated cooling circuit lowers the temperature of the intake air, throttle body and turbocharger.



The 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine is part of the Global Medium Engine architecture family and features double overhead camshafts (DOHC), dual independent camshaft timing, and a cooled exhaust gas recirculation (C-EGR) system. This is the first time that the combined use of a twin-scroll turbocharger, C-EGR system, central direct injection and the independent liquid cooling intake of air, throttle body and turbo have been employed together. This combination of technologies enables the high levels of performance and reduces fuel consumption.



Direct injection, coupled with turbocharging, enables more efficient combustion, reduced emissions and increased performance. The 2.0-liter I-4 engine’s fuel pump supplies the engine’s 2,900-psi high-pressure common-rail injection system. These high pressures produce better fuel atomization and allow for more precise fuel delivery than port fuel-injected systems, which in turn improves both performance and efficiency.



The cast aluminum alloy cylinder head features a central injector and high tumble intake ports. This combination provides high charge motion and balanced air flow to improve fuel efficiency and performance. Integrated into the cylinder head is a water-cooled exhaust manifold to reduce emissions while providing increased engine reliability.



The 2.0-liter I-4 engine features a low-pressure, sand cast-aluminum block with cast-in iron liner with an 84mm bore and 90mm stroke for a total displacement of 1,995cc. Cast-aluminum pistons, with a 10:1 compression ratio, have four valve pockets to accommodate the dual variable-valve timing [VVT] system. Each cylinder bore is fitted with gallery-mounted piston oil cooling jets to limit piston temperatures, reduce spark knock and increase piston durability. Select-fit main and rod bearings enable reduced clearances to help lower system oil demand and oil pumping effort. In addition, floating piston pins utilize diamond-like coating (DLC) for reduced friction.



The high-energy ignition system includes a high-energy ignition coil for better fuel efficiency. Precious-metal spark plugs with iridium and platinum provide lasting durability. Located in the center of the cam cover, the spark plugs are easily accessible when service is required. Sodium-filled exhaust valves and plasma-coated piston rings also help extend the engine’s life and bolster durability.



A variable displacement two-stage oil pump provides high oil pressure under high speed but switches to a low-pressure mode for improved fuel economy during typical driving conditions. The piston cooling is also managed by the two-stage oil pump to enhance fuel economy under normal driving conditions while improving durability under demanding, high-load engine operation. A large capacity oil cooler extends the oil change interval and ensures engine durability.



An inverted tooth primary chain drives both the intake and exhaust camshafts and minimizes noise. Camshafts are robotically assembled using hollow shafts and have polished cam journals to reduce weight and improve durability for engine stop-start operation. The use of hollow shafts provides a 3.5-lb. weight reduction when compared to an equivalent solid shaft.



High-efficient powertrains

Two additional high-efficient engines options are available in the 2019 Jeep Cherokee: the 3.2-liter Pentastar V-6 and 2.4-liter PZEV Multiair2 Tigershark I-4 – both mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.



3.2-liter Pentastar V-6

The 3.2-liter Pentastar V-6 engine is available across the Cherokee lineup producing 271 horsepower, 239 lb.-ft. of torque and delivering best-in-class V-6 towing of 4,500 pounds. The engine blends a balance of efficiency, power and refinement from the same innovations that earned its larger displacement predecessor industry-wide acclaim, while reducing noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) for occupants.



The engine retains its individual exhaust-manifold runners that are integrated into the aluminum cylinder-head casting and are a key Pentastar-family differentiator. This feature not only reduces weight and produces packaging benefits; it also increases manufacturing efficiency.



The 24-valve engine’s 10.7:1 compression ratio aids in lowering fuel consumption and improves performance while the variable-displacement oil pump further reduces parasitic losses to maximize fuel economy. The pump is programmed to operate as needed, staying in low-pressure mode at rpms below 3,500, and then bumping up pressure as demand follows engine speed.



2.4-liter MultiAir2 Tigershark I-4

The fuel efficient and refined 2.4-liter PZEV MultiAir2 Tigershark I-4 engine is standard in the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee. The 2.4-liter MultiAir2 Tigershark I-4 engine produces 180 horsepower and 170 lb.-ft. of torque.



For 2019, engine oil heater and weight-reduced components were achieved, which improved fuel economy during warm-up cycles. Also, changes to air intake applications have resulted in noise vibration and harshness (NVH) improvements.



The acclaimed electro-hydraulic fully variable valve-lift system uses a column of oil in place of the traditional mechanical link between the camshaft and intake valves. It delivers precise control of the intake-valve events – beginning and end – delivering reductions in engine-pumping losses and increases in volumetric efficiency.



In addition to reducing carbon-dioxide emissions, MultiAir2 accounts for a fuel-economy boost of up to 7.5 percent, compared with engines with conventional valve trains.



Nine-speed transmission

The 2019 Jeep Cherokee benefits from an upgraded TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission. The gearbox features new software that further refines drivability.



The nine-speed transmission delivers numerous benefits, including aggressive launches, smooth power delivery at highway speeds and improved fuel efficiency versus a six-speed automatic transmission.



The transmission is engineered to ensure the vehicle is always in the appropriate gear. Its 4.71 first-gear ratio contributes to launch performance, while the small steps between mid-range gears ensure smoothness.



Higher gears enable lower engine speeds – a primary operating condition for superior fuel efficiency.



The gearbox also contributes to design efficiency. Its nested carrier configuration affords packaging advantages.



Superior on-road performance

A front independent suspension with MacPherson struts and a rear independent multi-link suspension absorb on-and off-road obstacles while providing superb comfort for vehicle occupants. The front suspension provides 6.7 inches of travel, while the rear suspension provides up to 7.8 inches of travel for better articulation. The isolated rear cradle, high-strength, low-alloy front crossmember and superior torsional rigidity all contribute to the quieter, smoother ride and superior handling characteristics drivers will experience in the Cherokee.



The 2019 Jeep Cherokee is equipped with an electronic power steering system (EPS), which improves fuel efficiency and contributes to the Jeep Cherokee’s nimbleness with a turn circle radius of more than 37 feet in 4x2 models and approximately 38 feet in 4x4 models. With EPS, the power assist is provided via an electric motor system rather than a traditional hydraulic system. Because the system is fully electronic, the driver experiences optimal steering effort at all vehicle speeds, and there is less noise and better fuel efficiency since there is no parasitic loss from a power steering pump. This technology also enables active safety features, such as LaneSense Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist and ParkSense Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist.



Unmatched Jeep 4x4 capability

The 2019 Jeep Cherokee highlights a choice of three innovative 4x4 systems that have been enhanced for unmatched 4x4 capability for all weather conditions. Jeep Cherokee maintains its place as the benchmark mid-size SUV with rear-axle disconnect technology that results in reduced energy loss when 4x4 capability isn’t needed, while improving fuel efficiency. The rear-axle disconnect seamlessly switches between two- and four-wheel drive for full-time torque management and does not require input from the driver.



Jeep Active Drive I

Available on the Cherokee Latitude, Latitude Plus, Limited and Overland models, Jeep Active Drive I features an all-new design for Cherokee. Jeep engineers set out to reduce weight and enhance efficiency of the next-generation rear drive module (RDM), which is fully automatic and delivers seamless operation in and out of four-wheel drive at any speed. The result of this new state-of-the-art technology is reduced weight of nearly 17 lbs., and a reduction of low-speed system drag torque by 50 percent, which improves fuel savings. The system does not require any driver intervention or feedback, delivers yaw correction during dynamic events, and improves during both understeer and oversteer conditions.



Jeep Active Drive II

Available on the Cherokee Latitude, Latitude Plus, Limited and Overland models, the recalibrated Jeep Active Drive II includes a two-speed Power Transfer Unit (PTU) with torque management and low range. The 4-Low mode locks the front and rear driveshafts for low-speed power or towing. Low range provides a 2.92:1 gear reduction that allows for enhanced climbing ability, as well outstanding crawl ratios for severe off-road conditions. The 2019 Jeep Cherokee with Jeep Active Drive II gives the off-road adventurer a ride height increase of one inch, a crawl ratio of 51:2:1 when powered by the 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine, and a crawl ratio of 48.3:1 when powered by the 3.2-liter Pentastar V-6 engine. Also, the system has a Neutral state that allows for flat-towing with all four wheels on the ground.



Jeep Active Drive Lock

Jeep Active Drive Lock includes all the features of Jeep Active Drive II and adds a locking rear differential for superior low-speed traction for severe off-road conditions. Jeep Active Drive Lock is standard on all Trailhawk models.



All 4x4 systems feature the Jeep brand’s renowned Selec-Terrain traction control system, which allows the driver to choose the on- and off-road setting for optimum performance. Five customized settings are offered: Auto, Snow, Sport, Sand/Mud and Rock. Through the use of algorithms that enable unsurpassed control and capability, Selec-Terrain electronically coordinates and optimizes up to 12 systems on any terrain, providing enhanced vehicle control including: drivetrain control module, electronic brake controller, electronic stability control (ESC), transmission controller, powertrain controller and Selec-Speed Control (Hill-ascent and Hill-descent Control).



Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk: Trail Rated

Jeep 4x4 capability is at the forefront of the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. Featuring an aggressive look and stance, it exemplifies trail readiness as the most capable mid-size SUV in the segment. Loaded with Jeep off-road hardware, the Trailhawk includes standard equipment, aggressive approach and departure angles with unique front and rear fascia, one-inch factory lift. Its unmatched 4x4 capability is produced with Jeep Active Drive Lock and its locking rear differential, skid plates and signature red tow hooks. The locking rear differential is selectable in any low-range terrain mode to maximize tractive effort at the tire patch that can support it.



The Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk boasts an approach angle of 29.9 degrees, a departure angle of 32.2 degrees and breakover angle of 22.9 degrees. Running ground clearance is 8.7 inches.



Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk models with the standard off-road package are Trail Rated. The “Trail Rated” badge on the Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk indicates that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording.



World-class architecture

The new 2019 Jeep Cherokee is built on the proven Compact U.S. Wide (CUS-wide) platform’s modular architecture that results in better quality and reliability, as well as lower costs, less development time and tooling. The architecture Cherokee is built on is comprised of common, modular and interchangeable components and allows for modularity of the wheelbase, front track, rear track, front overhang, length and width across vehicle lines.



The 2019 Jeep Cherokee’s body structure has a high-strength steel content of approximately 65 percent. Hot stamped-, high-strength- and ultra-high-strength steel are used to construct a strong, lightweight, solid vehicle architecture.



Fourth-generation Uconnect systems

The new 2019 Jeep Cherokee receives the latest Uconnect systems, which include easy-to-use features, enhanced processing power, faster start-up times and touchscreens that display high-resolution graphics.



Consumers will have the choice of 7.0-, or 8.4-inch touchscreen displays in the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee.



The Uconnect systems available in North America are: Uconnect 7.0

Uconnect 8.4

Uconnect 8.4 NAV

Available features and services include: Handsfree phone calls or texts

Built-in radio options, which allow drivers and passengers to stream internet radio through Bluetooth or plug-in compatible personal devices in to USB or AUX ports

Uconnect Navigation with turn-by-turn directions

Touchscreen with customizable menu bar, using the Drag and Drop feature Drag and drop the most used app icons to the main menu bar for one-screen usability

SiriusXM Radio, Travel Link, Traffic and SiriusXM Guardian connected services provide real-time information and a variety of entertainment options: The vehicle can be commanded from virtually anywhere, allowing owners to remotely lock, unlock doors or start their vehicles via a smartphone app In the event of a minor collision, medical or other emergency, the occupant can press the SOS button located on the rearview mirror to be connected to a trained call center agent who can send emergency assistance to the vehicle’s location Send & Go sends the destination directly to the Uconnect Navigation system before entering the vehicle. Should the vehicle run out of fuel, get a flat tire or need a tow, pushing the Assist button can pinpoint vehicle location, sending help as quickly as possible



2019 Jeep Cherokee models equipped with the Uconnect 7.0, 8.4 or 8.4 NAV systems include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Apple CarPlay provides drivers with a smarter, simpler way to use an iPhone inside a vehicle. Apple CarPlay seamlessly integrates an iPhone with the car’s built-in display and controls in addition to featuring Siri Voice control. iPhone-equipped drivers can make phone calls, access music, send and receive messages, receive voice-guided navigation optimized for traffic conditions and more, while staying focused on the road

Android Auto automatically provides drivers with a safer way to use Android phones while driving. The system will share useful information when driving and makes it easy to access the best of Google. It features Google Maps with free voice-guided navigation, live traffic information, lane guidance; on-demand access to 30 million songs with Google Play Music; the ability to place phone calls or send and receive messages while keeping hands on the wheel; and the ability to ask Google to search any question. Android Auto also makes it easy to access popular apps and content from the Uconnect system’s touchscreen

The world-class thin-film transistor (TFT) LED 3.5-inch grayscale or 7-inch full-color reconfigurable instrument cluster allows the driver to enjoy a customized user experience and receive information and vehicle feedback in the format they prefer while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.



The easy-to-use instrument cluster displays the basic information for drivers at their fingertips, but also allows them to add information they desire.



Drivers can select from a multitude of information, which can be displayed in the center of the gauge cluster, including turn-by-turn navigation, speed, real-time fuel economy, safety warnings, available Adaptive Cruise Control-Plus, audio information and Jeep-specific features, such as Selec-Terrain.



The available ParkSense Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist System is displayed in the center of the gauge cluster and operated with buttons on the steering wheel and the shifter. The graphic walks drivers through the steps necessary to utilize the park assist system. A Jeep designer’s passion for the brand shines through in the park assist screen, which features a 1941 Jeep Willys graphic on each side of the open parking space.



Safety and security

The new Jeep Cherokee was engineered with more than 80 available safety and security features. The Jeep Cherokee starts with a strong foundation constructed with 65 percent high-strength steel. Engineers then added both active and passive safety and security features, including ParkSense Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control-Plus, Forward Collision Warning-Plus, and LaneSense Lane Departure Warning-Plus; SOS button; Electronic Stability Control (ESC); Electronic Roll Mitigation; Blind-spot Monitoring; Rear Cross Path detection; ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines and eight standard air bags.



The ParkSense Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist feature remains a highlight in the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee. Using ultrasonic parking sensors on the bumper the system will find and guide the customer into an available parking space when the driver initiates the parking maneuver. The parking guidance system controls the steering angle automatically and the driver controls the gear position, brake, and accelerator. Parallel parking is possible on either side of the car. During perpendicular parking, the vehicle is backed into the space. Additionally, a new side-distance warning feature now adds greater awareness to drivers of side objects while the vehicle is at low speed and in a parallel parking sequence.



Adaptive Cruise Control-Plus is significant for its ability to bring the vehicle to a complete stop without driver intervention, in certain conditions. Radar and video sensors identify the locations of vehicles traveling ahead of the 2019 Jeep Cherokee. The sensors also help ensure the vehicles are separated by a gap determined by the driver. If the gap is dramatically breached, the ESC system can aggressively deploy the vehicle’s brakes to affect a full stop, even if the driver never touches the brake pedal. To resume travel, the driver need only press a button on the steering wheel or tap the accelerator pedal.



Forward Collision Warning-Plus addresses traffic-gap changes when Adaptive Cruise Control-Plus is inactive. When radar and video sensors detect a fast-closing obstacle ahead, the system pre-fills the brakes to prepare for emergency driver intervention. If collision risk remains, Forward Collision Warning-Plus correspondingly ratchets up the response with: audible and visual warnings

a brief brake deployment to alert the driver

a 1.5-second brake deployment to quicken the driver’s reaction time

deployment of Advanced Brake Assist, if the driver is not braking aggressively enough

Lane Departure Warning-Plus uses a camera-based vision sensor to establish the Jeep Cherokee’s position on the road. If an unintentional lane drift occurs, determined by trajectory change and the absence of turn-signal activation, the system will deliver a visual warning and a haptic warning – the subtle introduction of torque from the electric power steering (EPS) system. If the driver unintentionally drifts too far, the system provides a secondary visual warning.



