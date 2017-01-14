NAIAS: The Smoke Show? BMW Individual + M Performance COLLIDE With This 440i Convertible

While there was plenty of all-new hardware to see at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS), there always are the oldies but goodies. One such car was a drop top BMW 440i that made an appearance.



What made it unique was the collaboration between BMW Individual and M Performance.



Detroit Auto Show



Painted Smokey Topaz and equipped with a full leather interior, it is more spec'd out than any other 4-Series you're likely to run across. Check out the M Performance steering wheel, dash trim, carbon fiber center console and even CF exhaust tip sleeves.



There's a lot to see on this particular car, so, make sure to take your time leafing through Agent 001's snaps. I mean, check out the M Performance side skirts, the blue painted calipers, unique wheels and much more.



Would you consider this 440i a smoke show?





The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.



Detroit Auto Show









































































