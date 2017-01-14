NAIAS: The Smoke Show? BMW Individual + M Performance COLLIDE With This 440i Convertible

Agent00R submitted on 1/14/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:10:51 PM
While there was plenty of all-new hardware to see at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS), there always are the oldies but goodies.
One such car was a drop top BMW 440i that made an appearance. What made it unique was the collaboration between BMW Individual and M Performance. Detroit Auto ShowPainted Smokey Topaz and equipped with a full leather interior, it is more spec'd out than any other 4-Series you're likely to run across. Check out the M Performance steering wheel, dash trim, carbon fiber center console and even CF exhaust tip sleeves. There's a lot to see on this particular car, so, make sure to take your time leafing through Agent 001's snaps. I mean, check out the M Performance side skirts, the blue painted calipers, unique wheels and much more. Would you consider this 440i a smoke show?The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.Detroit Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R
Not a bad car, but I'd enjoy a Mustang GT convertible more.— MDarringer
