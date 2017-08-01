#NAIAS: World EXCLUSIVE! Spies Get You Into Detroit Auto Show One Day BEFORE Even The Media Sees It!

Today's the day when the news really starts flowing.

I know this because I've been keeping an eye on the wires.

Not only are we going to see some press conferences but we're pretty sure that there may be a surprise or two. Take, for example, these pics that came to us from a Spy on the inside.

Dear 001,

Do I have a present for you, fellow Spies. I managed to snap some pictures from around the show floor before it starts and I captured the all-new Lexus concept out in the open.

I think you'll be especially surprised by its details.

Over and out,
Dr. Professor Jing

Stay tuned for more breaking news, right here on AutoSpies.com!


The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.

