NAIAS: You NEED To See These REAL-LIFE 2018 Toyota Camry Pics — Most EXTREME Camry Yet

The best way to describe the all-new, 2018 Toyota Camry is that it has broke bad.
Much like the television program, we've essentially seen Mr. Chips turn into our very own worst nightmare.
That may be a good thing, however.
That's because the Toyota Camry has been quite bland stretching back ages now. THINK: When was the last time, if ever, you said to yourself "Wow, that Camry sure is something!"
Now as the pressure is on and buyers want vehicles that stand out, this 2018 Camry will position the marque in a more favorable place. In these snaps, the head cheese, Agent 001, really focused on the kitted out model with the honeycomb front grille and sportier trim.
Let us know what you think of the MOST EXTREME Toyota Camry yet!
