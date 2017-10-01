#NAIAS: You NEED To See These REAL-LIFE 2018 Toyota Camry Pics — Most EXTREME Camry Yet

The best way to describe the all-new, 2018 Toyota Camry is that it has broke bad.

Much like the television program, we've essentially seen Mr. Chips turn into our very own worst nightmare.

That may be a good thing, however.

Detroit Auto Show

**Read the 2018 Toyota Camry press release HERE!

That's because the Toyota Camry has been quite bland stretching back ages now. THINK: When was the last time, if ever, you said to yourself "Wow, that Camry sure is something!"

Now as the pressure is on and buyers want vehicles that stand out, this 2018 Camry will position the marque in a more favorable place. In these snaps, the head cheese, Agent 001, really focused on the kitted out model with the honeycomb front grille and sportier trim.

Let us know what you think of the MOST EXTREME Toyota Camry yet!


Detroit Auto Show





























































User Comments

Ugly exterior they just play with the front bumper and lights nothing new , back just different tail lights , sorry for the roof paint a very bad taste the way the black paint fusion on the C pilar . Interior same Toyota thing. They are saving money.

The front side angle (especially the lights) remind me of my 2004 TL I used to have which is a good thing for this car. The side profile is nice too. The grille and back is just ok. Overall this is a HUGE improvement from the current and past Camrys.

So much ugliness in one car is absolutely amazing! That takes real talent!

