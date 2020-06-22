NAME A WORSE LOOKING PORSCHE. We DARE You And Bet You Can't!

Agent001 submitted on 6/22/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:36:08 AM

0 user comments | Views : 454 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Filed under are you f'ing KIDDING us?

So our friends over at Motor1 are showing spy photos of a Porsche Taycan CROSS Turismo.



First of all, does ANYONE want the REGULAR Taycan at 2x the price of a Tesla Model S that gets better range AND has been out for NINE years?

And the answer is you can count the people on your two hands.

So, hell, let's DOUBLE-DOWN with an UGLY version of a car that's not selling.

And we're being KIND. This Cross Tursimo is HIDEOUS. Look at it. Is it the Third Reich edition? Damn thing could roll in a Nazi tribute parade if there WAS such a thing.

Click the read article link to see the photos and tell us if we're RIGHT on or OFF our rockers.

Dear Porsche and all the other Germans. NEWSFLASH! Give it up. You're NEVER beating Tesla. Not if you stand on your heads. So hire the best people at managing declines. We hear Obama is available and has experience.




Read Article


NAME A WORSE LOOKING PORSCHE. We DARE You And Bet You Can't!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]