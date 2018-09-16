NAME and SHAME! Are Certain Car Owner Stereotypes TRUE? What Say You, Spies?

Today being a Lazy Sunday and all, I decided to kill some time after giving my BMW M2 a run today.

What better way than to hop on YouTube and see what recommendations it had for me.

One of the first clips that popped up was a fail video specifically targeting Ford Mustang owners. I couldn't resist.

I clicked so quick you have no idea, boys and girls.

And after watching 30 moments of when Mustang owners screwed the pooch, a light bulb went off. Are some drivers as bad as their respective stereotypes?

I don't know, honestly. So, what better way to figure this out than by crowdsourcing AutoSpies user's thoughts? Well, Spies, it's time to NAME and SHAME: Are certain car owner stereotypes TRUE?

What say you?






User Comments

TomM

While most drivers do not fall into the basic stereotype categories of the cars they own - the stereotypes would not exist if no one actually fulfilled them.

So - as we know - higher priced cars tend to be bought by OLDER drivers - who by that age - now have the money to purchase one. And these buyers are traditionally looking for a Luxury ride - not speed and handling - so the Buick/Olds stereotype is self fulfilling for lots of Luxury Vehicles. When they were younger - Buicks were "Doctors" cars - something to aspire to.

TomM (View Profile)

