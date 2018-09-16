NAME and SHAME! Are Certain Car Owner Stereotypes TRUE? What Say You, Spies?

Today being a Lazy Sunday and all, I decided to kill some time after giving my BMW M2 a run today. What better way than to hop on YouTube and see what recommendations it had for me.



One of the first clips that popped up was a fail video specifically targeting Ford Mustang owners. I couldn't resist.



I clicked so quick you have no idea, boys and girls.



And after watching 30 moments of when Mustang owners screwed the pooch, a light bulb went off. Are some drivers as bad as their respective stereotypes?



I don't know, honestly. So, what better way to figure this out than by crowdsourcing AutoSpies user's thoughts? Well, Spies, it's time to NAME and SHAME: Are certain car owner stereotypes TRUE?



