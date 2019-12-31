NAME and SHAME! WHICH All-new Vehicle MISSED The Mark Entirely In 2019?

As we wrap up 2019, and yet another decade, I feel like over the past couple months we've asked you to name drop the vehicles you've driven this year that completely surprised you.

I know I have been surprised more than once in 2019.

But, now we're gonna turn that on its head a bit.

That's because we now want to know the all-new vehicle that completely missed the mark this year. Remember, it's got to be an all-new product that's new to market and something you've actually driven. No speculators allowed, folks!

I have some in mind but I don't want to give away my answers just yet.

So, Spies, you know what to do: Name and shame!



MDarringer

I nominate the Blazer.

It's the right name for a crossover, but the wrong look because they channeled the Camaro's style instead of Blazer style.

Why not go retro looking back to the K5 Blazer? That would have made it a hit.

Or why not call it a CamaroCross and amp up the Camaroness even more?

It's neither fish nor fowl.

----

The runner up for me is the Ranger. It looks good, seems good, and then you live with it and it's a gas hog from hell. The Ecoboost was the wrong engine. I actually think something like the old 3.7 would have gotten better MPG.

MDarringer (View Profile)

