NAME and SHAME! WHICH Iconic Vehicles Have Lost The MOST Cachet In 2019?

We've just entered the fourth quarter in 2019 and this year continues to get more interesting.

Clearly, sport-utility vehicles and trucks are still dominating consumer interest. Knowing this, it got our gears turning.

If SUVs and trucks are on the upswing, what's being impacted the most?

Duh. Sedans. But, rather than paint broad strokes, we wanted to get a bit more precise.

We'd love to hear what the Spies think about this situation. That said, can YOU weigh in and let us know which iconic vehicles have lost the MOST cachet in 2019?

THINK of the autos that serve as the bedrock for the industry. Then, NAME and SHAME!




User Comments

valhallakey

2019 Vette

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 10/9/2019 11:42:22 PM   

runbuh

BMW, as a brand, losing cachet for the last several years?

runbuh (View Profile)

Posted on 10/9/2019 11:45:00 PM   

