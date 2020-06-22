NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Finds Noose In Pit Garage

A noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, on Sunday, less than two weeks after Wallace, who is NASCAR's only black driver, successfully pushed the stock car racing series to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and facilities.

"Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act," NASCAR said in a statement. "We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.

"As we have stated unequivocall

User Comments

countguy

Shocking. Not!

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 6/22/2020 10:13:43 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

This is another Jussie Smollett moment of bullshit. He plants it and gets all sorts of media attention that boosts his career. He want to be known for the color of his skin not his ability to drive.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/22/2020 10:20:33 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent009

Not so sure about that. But there should be cameras in the garages

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/22/2020 10:23:18 AM | | Votes: 1   

