NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Loses Job Over Use Of Racial Slur

Kyle Larson used the n-word during a racing stream Sunday night, and he was suspended yesterday by both his team and NASCAR over it.
Today, Chip Ganassi Racing said that he is now fired.
Well, “fired” wasn’t the word they used but:
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.
— Agent009 (View Profile)
Yup he fucked up but why do blacks get to use this term against each other with complete impunity? It all started with Richard Prior who admitted in his later years how he regretted it. Ditto Chapelle once he turned Muslim (and NOT funny anymore)....— qwertyfla1 (View Profile)
Yup he fucked up but why do blacks get to use this term against each other with complete impunity? It all started with Richard Prior who admitted in his later years how he regretted it. Ditto Chapelle once he turned Muslim (and NOT funny anymore)....
— qwertyfla1 (View Profile)
