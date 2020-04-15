NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Loses Job Over Use Of Racial Slur

Agent009 submitted on 4/15/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:10:29 AM

1 user comments | Views : 572 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Kyle Larson used the n-word during a racing stream Sunday night, and he was suspended yesterday by both his team and NASCAR over it.

Today, Chip Ganassi Racing said that he is now fired.

Well, “fired” wasn’t the word they used but:



Read Article


NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Loses Job Over Use Of Racial Slur

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

qwertyfla1

Yup he fucked up but why do blacks get to use this term against each other with complete impunity? It all started with Richard Prior who admitted in his later years how he regretted it. Ditto Chapelle once he turned Muslim (and NOT funny anymore)....

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/15/2020 8:36:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]