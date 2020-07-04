NASCAR Driver Quits Virtual Race And Loses Sponsor Because Of It

Sketchy energy drink companies notwithstanding, race sponsorship is a simple business. Get your benefactor's name on the screen as much as possible, and they'll be happy. Dip out mid-race like NASCAR driver Darrell "Bubba" Wallace did this Sunday during a virtual race broadcasted nationally on Fox Sports, and they'll dip out too.

Wallace was fighting for position with Clint Bowyer of Stewart-Haas Racing during Sunday's NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series when the two made contact along the front stretch of Bristol Motor Speedway. Bowyer closed the door on Wallace a hair too late, causing him to dart into the outer wall and crash, but the Stewart-Haas driver blamed the incident on Wallace and rejoined the track only to deliberately wreck him in the next corner. And that went exactly as you'd expect.



