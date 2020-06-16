NASCAR Team Debuts "Back The Blue" Livery To Support First Responders

NASCAR has not avoided the national conversation on race with Bubba Wallace sporting a Black Lives Matter livery.

And, the new ban on the Confederate battle flag spurred Mike Harmon racing to add a pro-police livery for Xfinity driver Kyle Weatherman. The paint scheme debuted at Homestead-Miami for the Dixie Vodka 250. The "Back the Blue" paint scheme features the hashtag "Back the Blue" on the rear quarter panels and rear and a 'Thin Blue Line' along the side. The hood and runners feature what's come to be the 'Blue Lives Matter' flag.

NASCAR Team Debuts

jeffgall

Finally someone has the balls to stand up for good cops

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 6/16/2020 5:46:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

Exactly, now if only we can get the good cops to speak out more about the incompetent bad cops, unfortunately the few bad apples tarnish the reputation of the whole batch.

Glad changes are on the way!

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/16/2020 6:28:25 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Does the same obligation fall upon upstanding African-Americans to decry the criminals among them, or does black privilege absolve them of that? Asking for a friend.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/16/2020 6:44:40 PM | | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

It is still very odd to see a BW version of the US flag. This is the first I have ever seen of this odd sort of "film negative" flag with a blue line through it. I am now told there is a version with a red line through it to support the Firefighters. While we can all support good police officers the timing of the livery on these two cars is a bit off. Leave it for another day. Do it next season when all of this unrest has quieted down some. Good police officers will be just fine and have a good pension to look forward to.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 6/16/2020 6:11:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Do it right now. If BLM is so forward-thinking, tolerant, and inclusive as the saints that you purport them to be, there is no issue.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/16/2020 6:45:37 PM | | Votes: 1   

