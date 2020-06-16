NASCAR Team Debuts "Back The Blue" Livery To Support First Responders

NASCAR has not avoided the national conversation on race with Bubba Wallace sporting a Black Lives Matter livery. And, the new ban on the Confederate battle flag spurred Mike Harmon racing to add a pro-police livery for Xfinity driver Kyle Weatherman. The paint scheme debuted at Homestead-Miami for the Dixie Vodka 250. The "Back the Blue" paint scheme features the hashtag "Back the Blue" on the rear quarter panels and rear and a 'Thin Blue Line' along the side. The hood and runners feature what's come to be the 'Blue Lives Matter' flag.



