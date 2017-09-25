NASCAR Teams Stand United Behind The Flag - Take A Knee, Pack Your Bags

As the sports world continues to erupt over President Trump’s call for the NFL to get rid of the “son of a bitch” players who protest during the national anthem, one sport still giving Trump seemingly unequivocal support—at least among its owners—is NASCAR, where every crew member stood for the anthem Sunday before the ISM Connect 300 in New Hampshire.

This was apparently in deference to NASCAR owners, many of whom made no secret of what would happen to anyone on their teams who dared do otherwise.