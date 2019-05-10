NHTSA Digs Into Tesla Over Whether Or Not It Should Have Issued A RECALL Of 2,000 Model S And Model X Vehicles

Earlier this year, owners of 2012-2019 Tesla Model S and Model X electric cars received an over-the-air software update that was meant to address battery management systems. Now, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wants to know if Tesla should have recalled the cars for a potential defect.



NHTSA published the open investigation documents this week and summarized concerns from some owners that the battery management software update was in response to a potential defect. Further, some owners attest this update also reduced their Tesla's electric driving range. This update happened in one or more over-the-air pushes and began in May 2019.



The potential defect dealt with a fire risk that could occur outside of a crash. This potentially applies to some 2,000 Tesla Model S and Model X cars. NHTSA aims to learn if the automaker failed to file a recall and notify the agency of the potential defect...



