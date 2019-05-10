NHTSA Digs Into Tesla Over Whether Or Not It Should Have Issued A RECALL Of 2,000 Model S And Model X Vehicles

Earlier this year, owners of 2012-2019 Tesla Model S and Model X electric cars received an over-the-air software update that was meant to address battery management systems.

Now, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wants to know if Tesla should have recalled the cars for a potential defect.

NHTSA published the open investigation documents this week and summarized concerns from some owners that the battery management software update was in response to a potential defect. Further, some owners attest this update also reduced their Tesla's electric driving range. This update happened in one or more over-the-air pushes and began in May 2019.

The potential defect dealt with a fire risk that could occur outside of a crash. This potentially applies to some 2,000 Tesla Model S and Model X cars. NHTSA aims to learn if the automaker failed to file a recall and notify the agency of the potential defect...



User Comments

80Ho

Elon trying to "go around" the legal requirement. NO. Not Elon.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 11:33:34 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

FAQMD

Click ... ! Recall, no! ...ha, ha, ha

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 5:37:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 6   

FAQMD

Forgot the Tesla bonus material. ha, ha, ha

"In order to put out the fire, the street had to be closed and fire authorities had to bring in a container user to cool the vehicle. The container held 11,000 liters (11 tons) of water and was designed to eliminate the biggest risk in an EV accident which is the battery catching fire."

"Here is the problem: according to the article, some 11,000 liters of water are needed to finally extinguish a burning Tesla but an average fire engine only carries around 2,000 liters of water."

https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/11-tons-water-and-special-container-used-extinguish-burning-tesla-austria

Maybe someone needs to perform a study that investigates the amount of carbon & other pollution Tesla's cause from their fires vs the their alledged carbon savings.

The study may also want to include the amount of natural resources (water,etc.)that are needed to put out these fires.

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2019 2:22:46 AM | | Votes: 7   

valhallakey

Interesting question. Should you recall vehicles for a coding error that can be corrected over the air? I would say you should alert affected owners either via an over the air alert upon entering the car or some other method. However a formal kind of recall does not make much sense when you can fix it without the car ever going to a shop.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 10:52:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

oxavier

Recalls need to be registered with the NHTSA. Even if it's a typo in an owner's manual. Tesla is trying to hide all their problems.

oxavier (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2019 7:57:04 AM | | Votes: 4   

valhallakey

Agreed things like this should be registered with NHTSA. Recalls always make me think of products being sent back to the manufacturer...but of course they should be appropriately registered and owners notified.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2019 9:59:42 AM | | Votes: 1   

