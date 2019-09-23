NHTSA Opens Investigation Over Wrangler Frame Strength

Agent009 submitted on 9/23/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:52:38 PM

0 user comments | Views : 462 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Jeep's flagship Wrangler is being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) over concerns that the welds on the 2018 and 2019 frames may not be up to par with federal safety standards.

The NHTSA's investigation officially opened earlier this week, but the timeline that precedes the regulatory body's investigation spans nearly 11 months. According to the agency, several private citizens filed complaints with the NHTSA in which they outlined key defects in 2018 and 2019 model year Jeep Wranglers pertaining to the quality of the welds on the vehicle's frame.



Read Article


NHTSA Opens Investigation Over Wrangler Frame Strength

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]