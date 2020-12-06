NO MORE SPEEDING? Tesla To Introduce Speed Limit Recognition

Tesla is poised to improve its Autopilot functionality and its Full Self-Driving suite by rolling out speed limit recognition and roundabout support worldwide soon.

Tesla hacker @greentheonly posted a tweet on the evening of June 11 describing the company’s intention to release the upcoming and highly-anticipated Autopilot improvements. It is unknown when the updates will roll out to Tesla owners, but the noted Tesla hacker indicated they would likely be coming soon, and that the features would be released worldwide.



Agent009

Agent009


User Comments

FAQMD

Ha, ha, ha, ... what took them so long ....

FAQMD

Posted on 6/12/2020 12:21:56 PM   

SanJoseDriver

Um, this exists today. Using high resolution GPS data, all of the speed limits on streets are mapped out already on roads and are displayed in the Tesla's screen. In fact, you can set how many miles OVER the speed limit you want Autopilot to go by default. The only exception is Autopilot on City Streets (stoplight/stopsign recognition), in that case you can't even go 1 mph over the speed limit since it is a very new and I imagine high risk feature.

WHAT IS CHANGING - instead of using GPS data, the camera will read all of the speed limit signs, including temporary signs and use that to provide the speed limit instead of GPS data.

SanJoseDriver

Posted on 6/12/2020 12:40:59 PM   

atc98092

My '18 Subaru displayed speed limits in the nav display, as does my '19 Niro. Both come from the nav database, which of course is out of date the day the car was delivered. I've seen many instances of the nav display differing from the actual posted limits. So sign recognition could be a valid and welcome tool for driver awareness.

atc98092

Posted on 6/12/2020 1:12:21 PM   

