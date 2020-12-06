NO MORE SPEEDING? Tesla To Introduce Speed Limit Recognition

Tesla is poised to improve its Autopilot functionality and its Full Self-Driving suite by rolling out speed limit recognition and roundabout support worldwide soon.

Tesla hacker @greentheonly posted a tweet on the evening of June 11 describing the company’s intention to release the upcoming and highly-anticipated Autopilot improvements. It is unknown when the updates will roll out to Tesla owners, but the noted Tesla hacker indicated they would likely be coming soon, and that the features would be released worldwide.