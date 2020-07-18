NO, This Is NOT A Chinese BMW Clone. It IS The New 4-Series Convertible. Sigh.

I used to be such a BMW guy.



I've owned M3's, M5's, 5's, 7's, X's, 335is Convertibles, 335d's, pretty much you name it.



But I haven't owned one since the 2014 Model year.



And based on the stuff coming out of Munich over the last 5-7 years I won't be owning one anytime soon.



I only like the M2 and the X7 currently. But I'd buy a Kia Telluride (i did) put the difference in the market.



00R just shot this over to me a few minutes ago and he and I thought it was a joke. Like one of those Chinese companies making a 3-series clone for an auto show.



But Spies, it's NOT a clone OR a joke.



This IS the new 4-Series Convertible.



And I don't think there's enough reserves of digital text to list all the things wrong with this, this, WHATEVER.



New #BMW #4Series Convertible







So Spies have AT it. Can YOU find the words to describe what we're seeing from the once mighty Munchen's (don't know if that's even a word but it fits).



Spies, discuss...







