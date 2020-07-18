NO, This Is NOT A Chinese BMW Clone. It IS The New 4-Series Convertible. Sigh.

Agent001 submitted on 7/18/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:17:51 PM

2 user comments | Views : 486 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

I used to be such a BMW guy.



I've owned M3's, M5's, 5's, 7's, X's, 335is Convertibles, 335d's, pretty much you name it.

But I haven't owned one since the 2014 Model year.

And based on the stuff coming out of Munich over the last 5-7 years I won't be owning one anytime soon.

I only like the M2 and the X7 currently. But I'd buy a Kia Telluride (i did) put the difference in the market.

00R just shot this over to me a few minutes ago and he and I thought it was a joke. Like one of those Chinese companies making a 3-series clone for an auto show.

But Spies, it's NOT a clone OR a joke.

This IS the new 4-Series Convertible.

And I don't think there's enough reserves of digital text to list all the things wrong with this, this, WHATEVER.


So Spies have AT it. Can YOU find the words to describe what we're seeing from the once mighty Munchen's (don't know if that's even a word but it fits).

Spies, discuss...




NO, This Is NOT A Chinese BMW Clone. It IS The New 4-Series Convertible. Sigh.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

SanJoseDriver

ouch

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 7/18/2020 8:25:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

dlin

Looks so stupid that Chinese probably would know not to copy

They'll copy Mercedes instead

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 7/18/2020 8:55:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]