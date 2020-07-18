NO, This Is NOT A Chinese BMW Clone. It IS The New 4-Series Convertible. Sigh.

I used to be such a BMW guy.
I've owned M3's, M5's, 5's, 7's, X's, 335is Convertibles, 335d's, pretty much you name it.
But I haven't owned one since the 2014 Model year.
And based on the stuff coming out of Munich over the last 5-7 years I won't be owning one anytime soon.
I only like the M2 and the X7 currently. But I'd buy a Kia Telluride (i did) put the difference in the market.
00R just shot this over to me a few minutes ago and he and I thought it was a joke. Like one of those Chinese companies making a 3-series clone for an auto show.
But Spies, it's NOT a clone OR a joke.
This IS the new 4-Series Convertible.
And I don't think there's enough reserves of digital text to list all the things wrong with this, this, WHATEVER.
So Spies have AT it. Can YOU find the words to describe what we're seeing from the once mighty Munchen's (don't know if that's even a word but it fits).
Spies, discuss...