A top Tesla executive claimed that there have been "zero COVID-19 workplace transmissions" at the company's factory in Fremont, California, since it reopened in May, CNBC reported Friday.

Laurie Shelby, Tesla's vice president of environment, health, and safety told employees in an internal memo, which was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday, that employees' exposure to the virus happened outside the facility and primarily from family members or housemates.