NSFW! Caught On Camera: How NOT To Drive A Tesla Model X In Brooklyn

The past several months have been a bit rough for Tesla and its equity. There's a variety of reasons why but one of the big ones have been related to crashes of vehicles while using the Autopilot feature.



I think what we have in this latest case is just simply bad driving.



A cyclist working his way around what appears to be Brooklyn's Navy Yard was doing his thing, and videotaping, when you hear a whoosh. What passes by is a fast moving Model X. What soon follows is the sound of screeching tires and a loud crash.



The bicyclist turns around and after passing a stop sign you see the Model X — the same one that appeared to be speeding — is up on the opposite curb. It's pretty badly damaged as evidenced from the front driver's side wheel which has broken off entirely..



10 seconds later and that cyclist would have been toast. He literally just passed through the intersection where the out of control Model X plowed through.



From what we can put together, it seems like the driver was out doing a test drive of a Model X when this happened. Note: The Tesla employee makes her presence known to the responding police officers.











