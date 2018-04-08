NSFW! Is THIS Proper Revenge For The Person Who STEALS Your Parking Spot?

One of the things I love about Instagram is how people choose to express themselves. It could be by doing a dance challenge to a popular song, or by showing their followers gorgeous art or anything else that may come to mind.



And then there's the sweet, sweet taste of revenge.



Although I am not sure if this is a real comedy sketch or if it's as real as can be, I have to say it gave me a chuckle. The folks behind the video claim that there was a parking spot they arrived at first and the other driver arrived, got aggressive and "steals" the spot. After a verbal confrontation, this is where the clip makers got creative.



This is where revenge came into the picture. Check out the clip below to see how they executed their pay back and to see the victim's result.



I am pretty sure we're all a bit too old to do this now, it is pretty harmless aside from wasting someone's time.



NOTE: Foul language is used throughout the clip.





LOL! This guy thought it would be okay to steal our parking spot when we were there first .. so we did what we do best ??????‍??????‍?? DID WE OVERREACT ?! A post shared by The Social Scientist (@therealskitzzv2) on Aug 1, 2018 at 5:06pm PDT





