NSFW VIDEO: When A REPO Goes WRONG, Something Like THIS Happens...

I have to level with you, Spies. A part of me feels bad for folks that have to go through bankruptcy or a repossession. People fall on hard times and, well, can't make ends meet. You have to feel for those individuals that need help in desperate times.



On the other hand, there's some people out there that just simply aren't doing their best — nor want to — and outspend what they're taking in. I can't feel sympathy for these types.



While we obviously have no idea of this particular individual's situation, someone in New York had an interesting repo event.



Posted to Instagram, a video shows a repo truck that has picked up a BMW X5. There's just one problem: The owner, who must have lapsed in making their payments, is in the X5 and trying to get the vehicle free.



No word if they succeeded.



Note: NSFW, due to language in the video clip.





Oh yay oh yay, cone yo mama gway bo ????‍???? A post shared by Sedrick kardashian (@fastguyracing) on Feb 2, 2018 at 12:09pm PST



