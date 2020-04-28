NYC Mayor Wants To Start Converting City Streets To Pedestrian Only

There are just over 6,000 miles of streets in New York City, and Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office said Monday that up to 1.

7 percent of them might soon be opened to pedestrians and closed to cars to give residents more outdoor space in this age of social distancing. That percentage isn’t a typo! This is all very embarrassing and pathetic!

A majority of the streets—up to 60 miles, or 1 percent of the city’s total—will be in or surrounding parks, with the rest chosen in consultation with various community groups

MDarringer

Fascist-socialists love this kind of bullshit. Kill the mobility of people and imprison them.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/28/2020   

