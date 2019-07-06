NYC Traffic Tickets Spike After Changing Street Directions Overnight With No Warning

On Tuesday morning, the New York City Department of Transportation suddenly changed the direction of traffic on 11th Avenue for an eight-block stretch, removing all northbound lanes.

The trouble is the DOT didn’t warn anyone about the changes, and the NYPD started writing tickets almost immediately.

The recent direction change turns Manhattan’s 11th Avenue into a one-way street headed southbound, expanding the stretch of one-way road on 11th from 44th down to the Lincoln Tunnel to now start all the way up at 52nd street. The one-way stretch will be expanded again to start at 57th street in two weeks.

User Comments

mre30

Ha - welcome to NYC.

I for one have sat in Southbound traffic on 11th Avenue (on the formerly two-way stretch), cumulatively for hours, waiting to get into the Lincoln Tunnel to NJ, while the Northbound lanes were empty. NYC Govt hasn't done too many smart things since Comrade DeBlasio got elected but this is a smart change.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/7/2019 9:55:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

DeBlasio is a clown with no management skills, a lack of awareness and a big ego. A bad and even at times a dangerous combination. He likes to brag that he got 70% of the vote when in reality only 14% of eligible voters voted for him. NYC gets the government it deserves for not getting out and voting.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 6/7/2019 10:24:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

