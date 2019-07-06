NYC Traffic Tickets Spike After Changing Street Directions Overnight With No Warning

On Tuesday morning, the New York City Department of Transportation suddenly changed the direction of traffic on 11th Avenue for an eight-block stretch, removing all northbound lanes. The trouble is the DOT didn’t warn anyone about the changes, and the NYPD started writing tickets almost immediately.

The recent direction change turns Manhattan’s 11th Avenue into a one-way street headed southbound, expanding the stretch of one-way road on 11th from 44th down to the Lincoln Tunnel to now start all the way up at 52nd street. The one-way stretch will be expanded again to start at 57th street in two weeks.