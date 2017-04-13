NYIAS: 2018 Buick Regal TourX - Could A Wagon That Looks THIS Good Sway You From A Crossover?

Coming off a historic year with record sales, four new vehicle launches and awards validating Buick’s quality and customer experience, the brand’s introduction of the all-new Regal TourX brings the latest product to broaden the brand’s lineup in the U. S. Like the successful Encore and Cascada, TourX proves Buick continues to make bold moves outside traditional vehicle segments.

“Regal TourX is a crossover in the truest sense of the word, with the drive dynamics of a car and the versatility of an SUV,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president, global Buick and GMC. “Additionally, it continues a trend set by the Cascada and Encore of bringing Buick’s contemporary design and attainable luxury credentials to new segments where customers are looking for more. TourX enters a vibrant segment with passion and youthful energy where drivers are able to experience the new Buick.”



New York Auto Show



The TourX rides higher than its Sportback counterpart, enabling greater capability. Its rugged exterior appearance, standard roof rails, interior amenities, standard intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD) with active twin-clutch and functional cargo area epitomize upscale utility, capability and convenience backed by the quality and safety expected from Buick.





With the new Regal TourX and Sportback, Buick now offers two new products that expand the expectations and opportunity for individuality in the premium midsize segment. One is a sports sedan with sleek, coupe-like design with five-door versatility; the other, a vehicle with the drive dynamics of a car but with all the usefulness of an SUV.

Highlights of Regal TourX:

It has more overall cargo space than the Volvo V60 Cross Country, the Audi A4 Allroad, BMW 3-series Sport Wagon and the Subaru Outback, with up to 73.5 cubic feet behind the front seats.

Standard intelligent AWD with active twin-clutch provides improved vehicle control and efficiency in any condition.

The purpose-built exterior’s ride height increased over the Regal Sportback and it has durable fascia and fender moldings.

The hands-free power liftgate has a Buick tri-shield logo lamp that illuminates the ground beneath the sensor, standard on upper trim levels.

The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces 250 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque.

Customer-minded available accessories including a variable roof rack, portable Bluetooth speaker and keyless keypad entry.

An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard.

Safety innovations include a Buick-first active hood pedestrian safety system, Front Pedestrian Braking and Lane Keep Assist.

Memorable adventures need capable performance, and TourX answers the call with a standard 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine featuring 250 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. That power is routed to the ground via a standard eight-speed automatic transmission and intelligent AWD with active twin-clutch for greater control on any surface. The engine also comes standard with advanced start/stop technology.

Also offered on the Regal Sportback, Envision and LaCrosse, Buick’s innovative new system uses two clutches at the rear wheels for seamless, smart torque distribution. Beneficial not just in snowy weather but also during spirited driving, the system relies less on braking to maintain maximum performance and efficiency.





Compared to the 2018 Regal Sportback, the TourX is 3.4 inches longer, showcasing a confident side profile and a roofline accent piece that arches along the entire length of the roof and D-pillar, eventually culminating in the LED-accented taillights.

Up front, Buick’s winged grille is flanked by standard LED daytime running lights and available LED headlights that are thinner and more landscaped to enhance the low, wide appearance of the front end.

Inside the luxurious cabin, the new Regal’s interior design takes a tailored, driver-centric approach, featuring premium materials and host of modern technologies. Refined materials in the cabin feature clean lines and uncluttered surfaces, all while keeping utility and capability of utmost importance. Folding down the second row gives the Regal TourX 73.5 cubic feet of cargo capacity, more than its key competitors, and 32.7 cubic feet in the rear hatch area with seats up.





Standard equipment on every 2018 Regal TourX includes intelligent AWD with active twin-clutch, push-button start and entry, Hill Start Assist, 10 air bags, universal home remote and heated side mirrors.

Every Regal TourX also comes equipped with an OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot (AT&T data plan purchase required after limited data trial period) and five years of the OnStar Basic Plan[1] at no additional cost. Among other benefits like an industry-leading myBuick app, this connectivity plan features OnStar Smart Driver, an opt-in service designed to help Buick owners maximize their vehicle’s overall performance and become better drivers.

A 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is standard on TourX and Preferred trims, while an 8-inch system is standard on the Essence trim with available embedded navigation optional. Bose premium audio with an innovative subwoofer mounted in the spare tire well is also standard with active noise cancellation.

The 2018 Regal TourX offers new levels of crash prevention and protection. Along with the Regal Sportback, it is the first Buick to offer a standard active hood pedestrian safety system that senses the imminent impact of a pedestrian between 16-30 mph and uses a pyrotechnic actuator to lift the back of the hood up about 4 inches to lessen the impact and potentially reduce injury.

The Regal TourX’s available Driver Confidence I package adds popular active safety features including Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Park Assist. A more advanced Driver Confidence II package adds Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert and Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Automatic Braking.

Available in three trim levels — TourX, Preferred and Essence — TourX is designed around a lifestyle and exposes a new generation and a new segment of buyers to the Buick brand. Pricing and other details will be announced closer to the on-sale date in the fourth quarter of 2017.

