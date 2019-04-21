NYIAS: AWESOME or AWFUL? Does The Gulf Livery WORK On The Latest Ford GT?

Leafing through Agent 001's snaps from the 2019 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) I was happy to see Ford roll out the GT. Although I think the current-gen GT looks best sans stripes, I have admit, this particular one was special.



That's because it was painted with the Gulf livery.



2019 New York Auto Show



Simply put, not every car can make the Gulf livery work. And for some ungodly reason, it's been a hot theme over the past handful of years. People are putting the colors on just about everything and, frankly, it's awful.



Having said that, ever since I saw the latest GT, I've been left wondering "Would the Gulf livery work on the latest design?" Well, finally we know.



So, I've got to ask: Is the latest Ford GT painted in the Gulf colors AWESOME or AWFUL?





