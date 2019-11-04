NYIAS: Acura To Debut Hand Built TLX PMC Edition - But WHY Would You Want One?

Acura has a pleasant surprise for its fans. Debuting at the New York Auto Show next week will be a special edition TLX PMC Edition in production guise. It will be joined on stage by an MDX PMC Edition which is still a prototype and will reach production soon.

The Japanese manufacturer says the PMC Edition is inspired by the “the unique capabilities” of its Ohio-based bespoke Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC). The biggest highlight of the limited-edition sports sedan is that it will be produced by the same technicians that hand-assemble the NSX supercar. Acura promises to begin deliveries of the series this summer with prices starting at “around” $50,000.