#NYIAS: Agent 001 DETAILS The All-new Lamborghini Urus In These REAL-LIFE Pics, Is It Blowing YOUR Doors Off?

Agent00R submitted on 3/31/2018

Photo Galleries

Ever since the official reveal of the all-new Lamborghini Urus, I have heard about 90 percent positive comments about the vehicle.

It goes something like this:

"It's a bold design," or, "It's the ultimate performance SUV," or, "I want one."

New York Auto Show

To be honest, Spies, it does absolutely nothing for me. While I am confident Lamborghini will sell every single unit it builds, it's merely an angular Porsche Cayenne Turbo S to me. Nothing to see here, folks.

Agent 001, on the other hand, adores this sport-utility vehicle. Every time I get sour on the Urus he notes, gleefully I might add, that he is 100 percent sure it will be the high-end SUV to have when all's said and done. Frankly, I don't think I disagree with him on that assessment but that doesn't mean it's an insanely great product.

What say you, Spies? Is the Urus blowing YOUR doors off?


New York Auto Show

















































About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


