NYIAS: Agent 001 DETAILS The All-new Lamborghini Urus In These REAL-LIFE Pics, Is It Blowing YOUR Doors Off?

Ever since the official reveal of the all-new Lamborghini Urus, I have heard about 90 percent positive comments about the vehicle.
It goes something like this:
"It's a bold design," or, "It's the ultimate performance SUV," or, "I want one."
New York Auto Show
To be honest, Spies, it does absolutely nothing for me. While I am confident Lamborghini will sell every single unit it builds, it's merely an angular Porsche Cayenne Turbo S to me. Nothing to see here, folks.
Agent 001, on the other hand, adores this sport-utility vehicle. Every time I get sour on the Urus he notes, gleefully I might add, that he is 100 percent sure it will be the high-end SUV to have when all's said and done. Frankly, I don't think I disagree with him on that assessment but that doesn't mean it's an insanely great product.
What say you, Spies? Is the Urus blowing YOUR doors off?
New York Auto Show