#NYIAS: Agent 001 Shows YOU What It's Like To Party With Audi BEFORE The New York Auto Show Kicks Off

If you've never been an auto manufacturer's party then, boy, we've got to get you dialed in.

One of the cool things about automakers is that they're not shy about spending marketing dollars for public relations purposes.

After all, this is essentially the cost of doing business today.

New York Auto Show

Annually, before the start of the New York Auto Show, the eve of is a big night for soirées and product reveals. The four rings had one of the better locations tonight and that's because it selected a real gearhead's location for their Audi Sport presentation.

Held at Manhattan's Classic Car Club, located in the converted NYPD horse stables across the West Side Highway from the Javits Center, it is considered one of New York's hot spots when it comes to autos. That's because it's essentially a Soho House just it's way cooler since there's exotica surrounding you.

The music was bumping and the drinks were flowing. All with a good reason in mind: An all-new Audi Sport product was to debut.

See my next thread to learn more.


