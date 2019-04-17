NYIAS: Another Wave Of Shocking Shots From The New York Auto Show Fills Our Exclusive Gallery

Agent009 submitted on 4/17/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:50:56 PM
It isn't all grooms wearing princess shoes with pregnant brides as our cover shot shows, but hey this is the Big Apple and you just have to roll with the flow.
Another wave of photos has hit the gallery and there is plenty to gawk at. Hyundai has released it's smallest ever crossover and possibly the oddest multimillon dollar SUV ever the Karlmann King made their mark in New York. Of course there is plenty else, as you can see from the sampling below.2019 New York Auto Show Photo Gallery
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
