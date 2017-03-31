NYIAS: CONFIRMED! The All-New, Badass Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk Will Make Its BIG Debut

Over the course of about 12-16 months now, there's long been rumors, pictures and video of a much more badass Jeep Grand Cherokee on the way. Featuring the supercharged V8 from the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) Dodge Challenger/Charger SRT Hellcat, it's going to pump out over 700 horsepower.



While we've been waiting a long time for this Hellcat motor to make its way into a production-ready Jeep, it has been officially announced that the pumped up Grand Cherokee will appear for the first time at the 2017 New York Auto Show (NYIAS).



According to our friends, this is the good word:



The head of Jeep confirmed Wednesday that the brand will reveal its high-powered Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in April at the New York Auto Show. "That is going to be quite a special vehicle," Jeep boss Mike Manley said. "Very difficult for one not to smile."



Take that, BMW M GmBh, Mercedes-AMG and Jaguar Land Rover's SVR department.



This is a tremendous jump up from the 475 horsepower in the current SRT variant of the Grand Cherokee. Hold on to your hats, boys and girls. Things are about to get much, much faster.



Stay tuned for the latest and greatest NYIAS-related news, right here on AutoSpies.com!





Read Article