NYIAS: Can YOU Spot The Changes? The Agents Give You A Closer Look At The Mercedes-AMG GT53 Four-door Coupe

At this point, we're all pretty well aware of the Mercedes-AMG GT63.
This is, essentially, the four-door version of the AMG GT coupe.It's pretty damn hardcore. And, if you're rolling your eyes, just remember: This vehicle was developed from the ground up by AMG. That says a lot.2019 New York Auto ShowOne thing to keep in mind, however. The three-pointed star isn't just offering this as a V8-only car. You can opt for the GT53, which benefits from a turbocharged six-cylinder.To give you an idea of how the GT53 is a bit different from the GT63, Agent 001 snapped the 53 at this year's New York Auto Show. Can YOU spot the changes?2019 New York Auto Show
