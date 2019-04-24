#NYIAS: Can YOU Spot The Changes? The Agents Give You A Closer Look At The Mercedes-AMG GT53 Four-door Coupe

Agent00R submitted on 4/24/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:07:10 PM

0 user comments | Views : 276 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

At this point, we're all pretty well aware of the Mercedes-AMG GT63.

This is, essentially, the four-door version of the AMG GT coupe.

It's pretty damn hardcore. And, if you're rolling your eyes, just remember: This vehicle was developed from the ground up by AMG. That says a lot.

2019 New York Auto Show

One thing to keep in mind, however. The three-pointed star isn't just offering this as a V8-only car. You can opt for the GT53, which benefits from a turbocharged six-cylinder.

To give you an idea of how the GT53 is a bit different from the GT63, Agent 001 snapped the 53 at this year's New York Auto Show.

Can YOU spot the changes?


2019 New York Auto Show





















