NYIAS EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: First Look At 2020 KIA Telluride In 'Black Copper' Color

It's hard to argue now with our prediction that the 2020 KIA Telluride was going to be a big hit in the marketplace, after seeing them flying out of dealers around the USA.
Do a search online inventory search in virtually any market in the country for a fully loaded SX model and you'll come up empty.Full NYIAS New York Auto Show Photo GallerySome dealers in hot markets are getting OVER MSRP for theirs.The only catch with the first load of units at dealers was that the SX was only available in the auto show 'Dark Moss' color.We were curious when we looked at the configurator what a Telluride would look like in the 'Black Copper' color.Even at the media launch they didn't have that color to show.But we're glad to report AutoSpies.com has theses first, exclusive shots of it from the show floor at NYIAS New York Auto Show. Full NYIAS New York Auto Show Photo GalleryChime in and let us know if it's a STUD or a DUD in this color.BTW, it looks more Black Burgundy than Black Copper but it was indoors and in not so good lighting.
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
Also known as "Pretty Much Black". But you can seen a very dark maroon / wine colour under certain light. Maybe it would show more in natural sunlight.— CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)
I'd take this over the X7 in a heartbeat, no water buffalo grille, Kia spent 3x as much money on the second row cupholders as BMW which pretty much bought the cheapest thing resembling cupholders at autozone and put it on the floor of the second row, not to mention better warranty and you could get 2-3 for the price of 1 X7— Car4life1 (View Profile)
