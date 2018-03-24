NYIAS: FIRST Real-life Pictures Of The All-new Toyota Corolla "Hatching" In The Flatiron District

Agent00R submitted on 3/24/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:01:20 PM
Yesterday in the middle of the afternoon I received a text from the head cheese around here.
He told me to give him a call. After chatting for a few minutes about the upcoming New York Auto Show (NYIAS) and travel plans he noted that one of our public relations contacts at Toyota had published an image showing the debut of the all-new, 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback. But it wasn't a studio photo, it was the real deal on display and near the flagship Eataly location.New York Auto Show PreviewAs a part of the Silicon Alley community, I only work several doors away. I knew what I had to do.Arriving on the scene it was interesting. Essentially Toyota hired a creative agency to come up with an approach to revealing the vehicle. Given the return of the Corolla Hatchback, they decided to "hatch" the all-new Corolla in front of New York's iconic Flatiron Building. It's a lovely location with lots of consumer foot traffic. I took a slew of photos — seen below — and while we were not provided interior access, we'll get that sorted for you next week when the show floor is open to the media. Until then, let us know what you think of the all-new Corolla Hatchback.New York Auto Show Preview
