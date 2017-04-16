#NYIAS: Get Up Close And Personal With The Audi R8 LMS GT4 — DETAILS And More

If you're a fan of the Audi R8, you're in for a treat, my friends.



That's because our friends at the four rings brought out the all-new R8 LMS GT4 meant for gentlemen drivers. In other words, guys who have a lot of coin and want to pretend that they race for a living.

New York Auto Show

Although our audience here doesn't seem to be too into racing, I couldn't resist. So, Agent 001 visited the car and had Audi open her up so you could see all the details.

Obviously, its interior is stripped and Alcantara-lined for weight savings. But let's see if you notice any of the other cool little features specifically for race-spec driving.

Check 'er out, below, race fans!


New York Auto Show











































