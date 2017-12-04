NYIAS: Here's The Download On The 2018 Lincoln Navigator — FULL Info Straight From The Source, Lincoln

Arguably the biggest launch of the show so far is the all-new, 2018 Lincoln Navigator. While everyone may be crowing about the rather sensational Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the reality is only 3,000 units are to be built and it is a seriously compromised vehicle.



The Navigator, on the other hand, is likely to challenge Cadillac's Escalade for most likely to wind up in a suburban driveway. And it will move in volume.



Following up on last year's zany Navigator concept, the production-spec model brings a lot to the table. According to Lincoln it saves 200 pounds, features a twin-turbocharged six-cylinder motor good for 450 horsepower, has a 10-speed automatic gearbox and has plenty of accoutrements to keep luxury buyers busy.



As of now pricing information and when this puppy arrives in dealers has been withheld. We'll let you know if something changes.





Lincoln's press release follows:



New Navigator: Spacious Interior, Personalized Technology

Elevate Family Travel to First Class

NEW YORK, April 12, 2017 – Lincoln today introduces the 2018 Navigator, an all-new full-size SUV that combines modern luxury with advanced technology – elevating family travel to first class. Wireless charging and standard Wi-Fi keep everyone connected. Advanced technology allows the driver to effortlessly adjust the vehicle to make driving easier or more enjoyable – in any weather or terrain. With more space for your belongings than any other large SUV*, the all-new Navigator assures almost nothing is left behind. “Quiet luxury is both a look and a feeling,” says Kumar Galhotra, president, The Lincoln Motor Company. “The all-new Navigator embodies both. The sleek styling, spacious interior and technology are all designed to make each trip effortless.”



Navigator’s elegance is on display before the doors even open. Upon approach, the chrome Lincoln star logo on the grille softly illuminates**. Then, LED lighting in the lower front body and taillamps subtly engages, and a luminous Lincoln welcome mat appears beneath the front doors.



At night, interior ambient lights sequentially illuminate each of the SUV’s three rows. During the day, a panoramic roof fills the cabin with natural light. A twin-turbo V6 engine projected to produce 450 horsepower provides smooth power whenever you need it, delivered through a 10-speed transmission. Navigator’s lighter, high-strength aluminum-alloy body removes nearly 200 pounds, helping create a more refined ride. Additional weight savings have been reinvested in features such as towing capability and quietness. For example, laminated front and side glass contributes to the quietest Navigator cabin ever. The all-new Navigator offers speed-dependent adaptive lighting, a new Lincoln technology that provides a wider spread of light at lower speeds for increased visibility – helpful when driving through residential areas. As the vehicle accelerates, the beam of light narrows to help eliminate the glare off signs or other distractions. Beneath the sleek interior are inclination and intrusion sensors, which trigger an alarm if someone attempts to move or enter the vehicle.



Inside, spaciousness comes in all three rows, including storage in each to keep the cabin clean and organized. The all-new Navigator’s advanced cargo management system offers an adjustable shelf behind the rear seats that allows clients to create storage customized to their needs. Even with the vehicle parked on an incline, the feature ensures groceries won’t roll out when the liftgate is opened. The interior layout is clean and uncluttered, with a simple, soothing ambience.



“When designing the Navigator, we put an emphasis on ultra-luxury touch points,” says David Woodhouse, Lincoln design director. “We took everything the client would see and touch, and made sure it would look and feel a little more exuberant, a little more indulgent and incredibly beautiful.” Staying connected is easy in the all-new Navigator with six USB ports, four 12-volt power outlets and a 110-volt plug. An available wireless phone charger in the first-row center console media bin eliminates tangled cords. The client experience is further elevated through Lincoln’s new Personal Profile. It uses the key fob to recall individual driver preferences for adapting seat, mirror and pedal positions, as well as climate control and entertainment settings. For owners desiring a more personalized look, Navigator comes with three Lincoln Black Label options – an exclusive collection of interior design themes and materials, plus a host of membership privileges.



Even when the all-new Navigator is fully packed, each occupant can sit in comfort. The driver and front-seat passenger enjoy Perfect Position Seats, which offer massage, heating and cooling functionality, and can be adjusted up to 30 different ways.

Standard SYNC® 3 with both Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ compatibility enables clients to manage audio, phone, navigation and more from the vehicle touch screen or steering wheel-mounted controls. Second-row passengers have their own audio and climate control, while third-row seats feature power recline capability. An available rear-seat entertainment system allows passengers to stream content wirelessly with an Android device to one of the 10-inch adjustable screens mounted on the rear of the front seats. Content also can be accessed through more traditional devices like an SD card, an HDMI cord or a USB, as well as through SYNC AppLink™, which permits the front-seat passenger to monitor and select viewing content. Each screen can display different content, allowing a personalized entertainment experience for every passenger. Through Lincoln’s agreement with Sling Media, those who own a Slingbox can access their TV channels on the go. The standard Wi-Fi allows for up to 10 mobile devices at a time to be connected.

Clients can enjoy available Revel® Ultima audio with 20 speakers that work in concert with Navigator’s interior design and acoustics. This transforms the cabin into a personal theater with three distinct listening modes – stereo, audience and on-stage. Navigator is designed to be intuitive and easy to use. A 12-inch configurable instrument cluster allows drivers to choose the information they want displayed. An available Head-Up Display can show selected information on the windshield instead of the instrument cluster. This helps drivers keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel. It’s also easy to adjust to changing conditions. With the turn of a dial, the driver can adapt the Navigator to changing road or weather, and enjoy a smooth, confident ride. Additional available technology includes: • Trailer Backup Assist, which automatically steers the vehicle to turn a trailer the desired amount – meaning less time required to perform the task. Navigator is expected to deliver more towing capability than any other premium full-size SUV • 360-degree camera and enhanced park assist, which reduce stress from parallel and perpendicular parking. The system integrates views from four cameras to create an overhead image so the driver can see all around the vehicle • Adaptive cruise control, which automatically slows Navigator in stop-and-go traffic – resuming speed when traffic allows *Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and weight distribution.

**Lincoln star illuminates on Reserve and Black Label models only.

