NYIAS: How Do YOU Like Me Now? The All-New Lexus LC500h In White

So far in 2017 one of the most exciting vehicles I've had the chance to pilot is the all-new Lexus LC500h.

Representing a major shift in the way Lexus builds its cars and its all-new vision of luxury, I'd say it's a pretty big deal.

And then you drive it.

And, my god, it's good. So good that I'd consider it a gamechanger among big body, luxury coupes. It's no BMW 6-Series or Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe. That's a good thing. This feels more sporting and more of an ode to simplicity. Believe me there's plenty going on behind the curtain but you don't have to look if you don't want to.

Having said that, I realized upon delivery how important color is to the all-new LC. Mine was a dark blue example with a black interior. Total bore.

When compared with the bright blue show car, it's not even close because the dark color hides so much of the LC's design. So, when I noted the white example at the New York show, I wanted to see what the Spies thought of it.

So, weigh in!


