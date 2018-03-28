NYIAS: If You Think VW Doesn't Stand A Chance In The Midsized Truck Market, Then Maybe You Are Looking In The Wrong Place

Regardless of its design, Volkswagen's surprise reveal of a unibody pickup concept at the New York auto show Wednesday provides two important proof points for the future of the German brand in the United States and its aspirations to grow much, much bigger.



The first is easy to discern: It's the limits of the flexibility of Volkswagen's MQB platform. But the second is more important: The pickup is a true test of whether Wolfsburg is really ready to give up control and let its North American region drive the business on its own.



