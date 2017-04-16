NYIAS: Lexus IS LIT Is Next-Gen Car Art — This Is What 42,000 LEDs Looks Like Plugged In

Agent00R submitted on 4/16/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:39:43 PM
Although we're not at Art Basel in Miami, you wouldn't know it if you walked over to the Lexus stand.
That's because the Japanese luxury automaker presented its own take on car art. This is where the Lexus IS LIT steps into the picture. New York Auto ShowBuilt for a music video and promoted by Lexus and Vevo, this IS has just under 42,000 LEDs wired up. While I am sure that painstaking amount of detail is already overwhelming for some of you, it gets better. That's because the visuals can be controlled via gesture. Pretty far out if you ask me. Having said that, check out these great snaps, which show not only some amazing colors but the up close wiring. Agent 001 even made sure to snap how the system works — look at all that wiring!The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. New York Auto Show
